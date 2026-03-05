Umahi Media Office vs. Sowore: Staged Confrontation or Legitimate Probe? (2026)

The Umahi Media Office has accused activist and publisher Omoyele Sowore of orchestrating a confrontational scene at the Nigeria Police Force headquarters, claiming it was a staged spectacle. In a statement, the office refuted Sowore's attempt to provoke the Minister of Works, Senator Engr. David Umahi, over allegations already under investigation. The office emphasized that the allegations, which originated from Mrs. Tracy Ohiri's claims of assault and unpaid campaign materials, have been publicly circulated since last year. They questioned the credibility of the claims, noting inconsistencies and contradictions in Mrs. Ohiri's accounts. The office also addressed the circumstances surrounding the police invitation, asserting that the minister did not influence law enforcement actions and that due process was followed. They criticized Sowore's actions as attention-seeking and a pattern of performative activism. The statement concluded by reaffirming the minister's commitment to transparency, respect for the rule of law, and uninterrupted delivery of critical infrastructure for the benefit of Nigerians.