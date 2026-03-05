The Umahi Media Office has accused activist and publisher Omoyele Sowore of orchestrating a confrontational scene at the Nigeria Police Force headquarters, claiming it was a staged spectacle. In a statement, the office refuted Sowore's attempt to provoke the Minister of Works, Senator Engr. David Umahi, over allegations already under investigation. The office emphasized that the allegations, which originated from Mrs. Tracy Ohiri's claims of assault and unpaid campaign materials, have been publicly circulated since last year. They questioned the credibility of the claims, noting inconsistencies and contradictions in Mrs. Ohiri's accounts. The office also addressed the circumstances surrounding the police invitation, asserting that the minister did not influence law enforcement actions and that due process was followed. They criticized Sowore's actions as attention-seeking and a pattern of performative activism. The statement concluded by reaffirming the minister's commitment to transparency, respect for the rule of law, and uninterrupted delivery of critical infrastructure for the benefit of Nigerians.
Umahi Media Office vs. Sowore: Staged Confrontation or Legitimate Probe? (2026)
References
- https://www.arise.tv/umahi-media-office-accuses-sowore-of-staging-police-hq-confrontation-as-probe-continues/
- https://thecurrent.pk/two-attempts-to-strike-deals-with-imran-khan-failed-says-rana-sanaullah
- https://asia.nikkei.com/politics/china-people-s-congress/china-s-npc-what-to-watch-as-xi-jinping-maps-out-next-5-years
- https://streamlinefeed.co.ke/news/mp-kibagendi-expelled-from-parliament-over-auctioned-remarks
- https://www.aljazeera.com/news/liveblog/2026/3/2/us-israel-attack-iran-live
- https://www.france24.com/en/asia-pacific/20260227-philippines-former-president-duterte-killed-thousands-icc-prosecutors-say
- Can a 20 year old have a 700 credit score?
- How to report cash only businesses?
- How much money can someone on disability have in the bank?
- Are Muni ETFs tax-exempt?
- Zakk Wylde Reveals the Song That Inspired His Guitar Journey
- WNBA Stars Speak Out: Concerns Over Union Leadership and CBA Negotiations
- Haaland and Foden's Return: Manchester City vs Nottingham Forest Preview
- Prehistoric Feasts: Unearthing Ancient European Diets!
- Tyler Myers Trade: Canucks Deal Veteran to Stars for Future Picks!
- Hedwig is BACK! John Cameron Mitchell Teases Major Announcement!
- Top 3 Hidden Costs Eating Away at Your Social Security Benefits in Retirement
- iOS 26.3.1 Update: Bug Fixes, Studio Display Support, and More!
- DC Water Price Spike: Residents Face $2000 Bills in 2026 - What’s Going On?
- WNBA Star Cameron Brink's $7K Private Chef Controversy: Fans React
- Oprah's New Book on Obesity Science: An Interview with Dr. Ania Jastreboff
- Cuba's Power Crisis: Millions Left in the Dark Amid US Oil Sanctions
- Rukmini Iyer's New Cookbook: Bloomsbury's Exclusive Deal
- Ethics Investigation into Rep. Tony Gonzales over Alleged Affair with Aide
- Fatty Liver Disease Research: Australian Initiative for New Treatments
- Amazon Robotics Division Layoffs: What's Happening?
- Google vs Epic Games Dispute Ends: What’s Changing for Android App Stores & Fees in 2026?
- Liberal Senator Defies Party: 'Mercy for IS-Linked Australian Children in Syria'
- Megan Fox's Instagram Comeback: MGK's Flirty Comment Sparks Reunion Rumors
- Giants Pursued Trent McDuffie Trade, But Lost Out to Rams
- Jon Rahm Accuses DP World Tour of 'Extorting' LIV Golf Players
- Kempton Racing: Unibet's Women in Racing Handicap Preview
- 2026 Phoenix Raceway Spring Races: Qualifying Orders and Preview
- Jack Draper's Indian Wells Comeback: Can He Defend His Title? | ATP Tour | Tennis
- Angel Reese Pumps Up Wizards Basketball with 'D.C. is Back' Excitement
- Deni Avdija's Injury Update: Portland Trail Blazers Star Closer to Return
- Liberal Senator Defies Party: 'Mercy for IS-Linked Australian Children in Syria'
- Cuba's Power Crisis: Millions Left in the Dark Amid US Oil Sanctions
- Stranded at Sea: Cruise Passenger Shares Experience Amid Iran-Israel Conflict
- Mi Vida: Philadelphia's New Splashy Mexican Restaurant - A Homecoming Story
- Cuba's Power Crisis: Millions Left in the Dark Amid US Oil Sanctions
- 2026 Phoenix Raceway Spring Races: Qualifying Orders and Preview
- Roman Anthony's Rise: ESPN's Top 33 Ranking for 2026 MLB Campaign
- Berlin Berlinale Controversy: Free Speech, Antisemitism, and the Festival's Future
- Prehistoric Feasts: Unearthing Ancient European Diets!
- Google vs Epic Games Dispute Ends: What’s Changing for Android App Stores & Fees in 2026?
- Fatty Liver Disease Research: Australian Initiative for New Treatments
- Haaland and Foden's Return: Manchester City vs Nottingham Forest Preview
- Cuba's Power Crisis: Millions Left in the Dark Amid US Oil Sanctions
- U.S. Submarine Sinks Iranian Warship: Dozens Dead in Indian Ocean Attack
- Cuba's Power Crisis: Millions Left in the Dark Amid US Oil Sanctions
- Nathan MacKinnon: The Best Even-Strength Player in the NHL
- Amazon Layoffs: Robotics Division Cuts Staff as Cost-Cutting Continues
- WNBA Stars Speak Out: Concerns Over Union Leadership and CBA Negotiations
- 2026 Phoenix Raceway Spring Races: Qualifying Orders and Preview
- Megan Fox's Instagram Comeback: MGK's Flirty Comment Sparks Reunion Rumors
- American Express Sidecar Lounge Review: New Airport Experience for Price-Conscious Travelers
- How Yale's Craig Crews is Revolutionizing Biotech Startups: A Guide to Success
- Australian Artists vs. Big Tech: The Fight for AI Copyright Protection
- Oprah's New Book on Obesity Science: An Interview with Dr. Ania Jastreboff
- Megan Fox's Instagram Comeback: MGK's Flirty Comment Sparks Reunion Rumors
- Vitamin D Deficiency and Inflammation: What's the Link?
- VJ Edgecombe's Back Bruise: 76ers Rookie Out for Wednesday's Game
- Australian Artists Fight for Copyright Protections Amid AI Concerns
- NHL Trade Deadline: Panthers Selling, Bobrovsky's Future, and More Rumblings
- Maternity Services Crisis: Investing in People and Training
- Rukmini Iyer's New Cookbook: Bloomsbury's Exclusive Deal
- Victor Wembanyama's Northern Lights Adventure & Spurs' Hot Streak
- Mi Vida: A Mexican Restaurant Homecoming in Philadelphia's East Market
- Cuba's Power Crisis: Millions Left in the Dark Amid US Oil Sanctions
- Big Sur Campground Purchase Sparks Community Debate
- Blackstone and Ares Management: Dividend Growth Opportunities
- Middle East Crisis Impact: Rising Prices of Petrol, Groceries, and More
- Wembanyama Lights Up the Court: Spurs’ 8-1 Road Run & Northern Lights Moment
- Cleveland Browns Tender 6 Exclusive Rights Free Agents: 2023 NFL Offseason Moves
- Zakk Wylde Reveals the Song That Inspired His Guitar Journey
- Carbon Recycling: Unlocking the Future of Sustainable Bike Manufacturing
- Vitamin D Deficiency Linked to Increased Inflammation: What You Need to Know!
- Vitamin D Deficiency Linked to Increased Inflammation: What You Need to Know!
- Red Wings Emergency Recall: Goalie Sebastian Cossa Steps Up! | NHL News
- Inspiring Moments at the D-backs Home Opener: Beauden’s First Pitch & Joe’s Anthem Performance
- Rabies Tragedy: Family Speaks Out After Barnsley Victim's Traumatic Death
- 2026 Phoenix Raceway Spring Races: Qualifying Orders and Preview
- T20 World Cup Semi-Final: Can Jos Buttler Rise Again for England vs India?
- Rukmini Iyer's New Cookbook: Bloomsbury's Exclusive Deal
- Tesla FSD v14.2.2.5: A Confusing Update with Mixed Results
- 2026 Phoenix Raceway Spring Races: Qualifying Orders and Preview
- Tanner McKee's Future: Exploring Trade Scenarios and His Starting Potential
- Somali Ministers Resign: Constitutional Amendments Spark Political Tensions
- Trump's Netflix Investment: A Look at the President's Financial Moves Amidst the Warner Bros. Battle
- Shiv Pai Joins CBS Comedy Pilot ‘The Tillbrooks’: Everything You Need to Know!
- Rukmini Iyer's New Cookbook: Bloomsbury's Exclusive Deal
- Ohio State Football: 4 Reasons Why the Buckeyes Didn't Repeat as CFP Champions
- Cuba's Power Crisis: Millions Left in the Dark Amid US Oil Sanctions
- North Sea Windfall Tax: Balancing Economic Needs and Energy Security
- VJ Edgecombe's Back Bruise: 76ers Rookie Out for Wednesday's Game
- Megan Fox's Instagram Comeback: MGK's Flirty Comment Sparks Reunion Rumors
- DOJ Drops Criminal Cases on Defeat Devices: What This Means for Emissions Law
- Cuba's Power Crisis: Millions Left in the Dark Amid US Oil Sanctions
- Prehistoric Feasts: Recreating Ancient European Cuisine!
- Inspiring Moments at the D-backs Home Opener: Beauden’s First Pitch & Joe’s Anthem Performance
- Vitamin D Deficiency Linked to Increased Inflammation: What You Need to Know!
- Wembanyama Lights Up the Court: Spurs’ 8-1 Road Run & Northern Lights Moment
- Mi Vida: Philadelphia's New Splashy Mexican Restaurant - A Homecoming Story
- DC Water Bill Shock: Residents Face Skyrocketing Prices and Confusing Charges
- Fernando Tatis Jr. Leadoff Debate: Padres' 2026 Lineup Strategy Explained
Author: The Hon. Margery Christiansen
Last Updated:
Views: 5836
Rating: 5 / 5 (70 voted)
Reviews: 93% of readers found this page helpful
Name: The Hon. Margery Christiansen
Birthday: 2000-07-07
Address: 5050 Breitenberg Knoll, New Robert, MI 45409
Phone: +2556892639372
Job: Investor Mining Engineer
Hobby: Sketching, Cosplaying, Glassblowing, Genealogy, Crocheting, Archery, Skateboarding
Introduction: My name is The Hon. Margery Christiansen, I am a bright, adorable, precious, inexpensive, gorgeous, comfortable, happy person who loves writing and wants to share my knowledge and understanding with you.