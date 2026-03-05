Umahi Media Office vs. Sowore: Staged Confrontation or Legitimate Probe? (2026)

The Umahi Media Office has accused activist and publisher Omoyele Sowore of orchestrating a confrontational scene at the Nigeria Police Force headquarters, claiming it was a staged spectacle. In a statement, the office refuted Sowore's attempt to provoke the Minister of Works, Senator Engr. David Umahi, over allegations already under investigation. The office emphasized that the allegations, which originated from Mrs. Tracy Ohiri's claims of assault and unpaid campaign materials, have been publicly circulated since last year. They questioned the credibility of the claims, noting inconsistencies and contradictions in Mrs. Ohiri's accounts. The office also addressed the circumstances surrounding the police invitation, asserting that the minister did not influence law enforcement actions and that due process was followed. They criticized Sowore's actions as attention-seeking and a pattern of performative activism. The statement concluded by reaffirming the minister's commitment to transparency, respect for the rule of law, and uninterrupted delivery of critical infrastructure for the benefit of Nigerians.

Umahi Media Office vs. Sowore: Staged Confrontation or Legitimate Probe? (2026)

References

Top Articles
NASA Scientist's Urgent Warning: City-Killing Asteroids Are a Real Threat
Sewage Spill Disaster: Potomac River at Risk, Trump Blames Democrats
Jacob Ramsey's Rise at Newcastle United: Unlocking His Potential
Latest Posts
A New Era in Anaphylaxis Treatment: Introducing Adrenaline Nasal Spray
Warren Gatland’s Potential Return to the Premiership: Harlequins Watch
Recommended Articles
Article information

Author: The Hon. Margery Christiansen

Last Updated:

Views: 5836

Rating: 5 / 5 (70 voted)

Reviews: 93% of readers found this page helpful

Author information

Name: The Hon. Margery Christiansen

Birthday: 2000-07-07

Address: 5050 Breitenberg Knoll, New Robert, MI 45409

Phone: +2556892639372

Job: Investor Mining Engineer

Hobby: Sketching, Cosplaying, Glassblowing, Genealogy, Crocheting, Archery, Skateboarding

Introduction: My name is The Hon. Margery Christiansen, I am a bright, adorable, precious, inexpensive, gorgeous, comfortable, happy person who loves writing and wants to share my knowledge and understanding with you.