Ultra-Processed Foods and Your Gut Health: What You Need to Know (2026)

Unveiling the Impact of Ultra-Processed Foods on Our Gut Microbiome

The Hidden Dangers in Our Food: Unraveling the Complex Relationship Between Ultra-Processed Foods and Gut Health

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Have you ever wondered about the impact of the additives in the food we consume on our gut microbiome? Despite the growing health concerns, there's still no clear guidance on whether we should avoid emulsifiers. This is largely due to the sheer number of additives in our food, and the fact that scientists are still trying to determine which ones are toxic, and whether it's the combination of them that's harmful, according to Whelan.

Chassaing explains that the emulsifiers we eat have all been approved by the food industry, and are only tested for toxicity effects or DNA damage. While they are deemed safe for these two aspects, they were never specifically tested for their direct effect on the microbiome.

The European Food Safety Authority (EFSA) states that all food additives in the European Union are identified by an E number and their safety is evaluated before they can be permitted for use in food. Similarly, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in the US requires that any food additive be authorized before it can be used in food on the market.

However, Chassaing adds that there can be cumulative effects. This phenomenon, dubbed the "cocktail effect," makes it difficult to isolate the effect of one additive from another. Emerging evidence suggests that the combined effects of several commonly consumed additives is linked to increased cell damage.

Moreover, a recent study has shown that how food is processed could also matter for gut health, beyond nutrient content alone.