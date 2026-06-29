Ulster Secure Top Spot in European Challenge Cup with Nervy Win Over Stade Francais (2026)

Imagine a rugby match where a team races to a seemingly insurmountable lead, only to find themselves clinging to victory in the dying minutes. That's exactly what happened in the European Challenge Cup clash between Ulster and Stade Francais. This thrilling encounter, which saw Ulster secure a 26-19 win, wasn't just about the final score; it was a tale of dominance, resilience, and a dramatic fightback that kept spectators on the edge of their seats. But here's where it gets controversial: did Ulster's early lead mask underlying vulnerabilities, or was Stade Francais' second-half surge a testament to their depth and determination? Let's dive in.

Ulster's First-Half Masterclass

From the outset, Ulster looked like a team on a mission. Despite the slick conditions in Belfast, they played with precision and flair, scoring four tries in the opening half hour to establish a commanding 26-0 lead. The Irish province's lineup, arguably their strongest available, showcased their intent. Prop Tom O'Toole kicked things off with a powerful score in the second minute, followed by the returning Robert Baloucoune, who looked sharp in his first game since the Leinster defeat before Christmas. Stuart McCloskey and Nathan Doak added to the tally, with Zac Ward playing a pivotal role in setting up several scores. Ulster's attacking rugby was a sight to behold, and few in the Affidea Stadium could have predicted the drama that was to come.

Stade Francais' Second-Half Revival

And this is the part most people miss: the Parisian visitors, seemingly written off after the first half, emerged as a completely different side after the break. Georgian prop Giorgi Melikidze, who had been denied earlier, finally crossed the line six minutes into the second half. Charles Laloi's try, set up by a clever cross-kick from Louis Foursans-Bourdette, further narrowed the gap. Even when Jacob Stockdale's try was disallowed for obstruction, Stade Francais kept pressing. Replacement hooker Lucas Peyresblanques' breakthrough reduced Ulster's lead to just seven points with 13 minutes left, setting the stage for a nail-biting finish.

The Final Showdown

Ulster, once cruising, found themselves defending for dear life. A crucial penalty decision saw them opt for the corner, only to throw a crooked line-out, squandering a chance to extend their lead. Yet, it was Stade Francais who ultimately faltered, knocking on near Ulster's 22 to end their comeback bid. Ulster held on, securing the top spot in their pool and a guaranteed home advantage in the knockout stages. But the question remains: was this a testament to Ulster's resilience, or did Stade Francais expose cracks in their armor?

What’s Next?

While Ulster celebrate their hard-fought victory, they won’t know their knockout opponents until the remaining pool games conclude on Sunday. Stade Francais, meanwhile, will shift their focus back to the Top 14, with a trip to Bordeaux-Begles looming. This match wasn’t just about the result; it was a showcase of rugby’s unpredictability and the fine line between triumph and defeat. Do you think Ulster’s early dominance was a true reflection of their strength, or did Stade Francais’ fightback reveal a different story? Share your thoughts in the comments!