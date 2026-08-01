ULA Vulcan Centaur Crisis: How a Rocket Anomaly Derailed the Pentagon’s 2026 Launch Schedule (2026)

The Pentagon’s 2026 launch schedule is in chaos, and it’s all because of a single rocket mishap. But here’s where it gets controversial: United Launch Alliance’s (ULA) Vulcan Centaur rocket, despite successfully delivering two critical national security satellites to orbit earlier this month, suffered a puzzling anomaly that sent debris spewing from one of its boosters. Now, the U.S. Space Force has hit the pause button on all Vulcan launches until the issue is resolved, leaving more than a dozen missions hanging in the balance.

Colonel Eric Zarybnisky, acting portfolio acquisition executive for space access, told reporters at the Air and Space Forces Association’s Air Warfare Symposium that the investigation could take months. And this is the part most people miss: this isn’t the first time Vulcan has faced such issues. During its second launch in October 2024, a malfunctioning insulator failed to protect a booster nozzle, causing it to disintegrate mid-flight. History seems to be repeating itself, raising questions about ULA’s ability to meet its ambitious 2026 launch goals.

The anomaly occurred during the rocket’s fourth flight, which took place in the pre-dawn hours of February 12 from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station. While Vulcan successfully deployed its payloads—two space surveillance satellites for the Space Force’s Geosynchronous Space Situational Awareness Program—the debris incident was a red flag. Observers noted a burnthrough at T+0:29, followed by what appeared to be the full nozzle falling off at T+1:06. This mirrors the issue seen during the Certification-2 mission, sparking concerns about recurring technical flaws.

ULA’s Vulcan was slated for a busy year, with 18 to 22 launches planned, more than half of which were for the Space Force. But with the latest setback, the company’s relationship with the military is under strain. The next mission, scheduled for March to deploy the final GPS 3 satellite, is now in jeopardy. Similarly, the May launch of the first Next Generation Overhead Persistent Infrared satellite—critical for missile warning capabilities—could face delays.

To avoid a cascade of postponements, the Space Force might shift these missions to SpaceX’s Falcon 9, as it has done in the past. Zarybnisky hasn’t ruled out this option, emphasizing that mission success is the “number one priority.” But this move could further solidify SpaceX’s position as the military’s go-to launch provider, leaving ULA scrambling to regain trust.

Here’s the bold question: Can ULA resolve Vulcan’s technical issues in time to salvage its 2026 plans, or is SpaceX poised to dominate the military launch market? The clock is ticking, and the stakes couldn’t be higher. What do you think? Is ULA’s Vulcan worth the wait, or should the Space Force double down on SpaceX? Let’s hear your thoughts in the comments!