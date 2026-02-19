UK Weather Alert: When Will the Rain End? Met Office Warns of Persistent Downpours (2026)

The Met Office has issued a dire warning: the relentless rain shows no signs of letting up, despite relentless downpours across the UK in 2026. A yellow rain warning is in effect for the West Midlands, parts of southern England, and Wales until 9 p.m. on Friday, with potential flooding, power outages, and surface water issues due to saturated ground. The South West and South Wales have already endured 50% more rainfall than usual for January, with rain every day so far. England as a whole received 150% of its long-term average rainfall last month, and the South West saw a staggering 184% of the long-term average rainfall in January alone. The South East has already received 32% of its long-term average rainfall for February in just the first three days of the month. Rainfall totals varied from 13mm in England's east to 43mm in the South West for the week from 28 January to 3 February. Coastal roads in Devon have been swept away by the sea, and rain alerts for the southwest risk exacerbating flood-hit areas. Ice warnings have been issued for parts of England, Wales, and Northern Ireland. Forecasters predict that the rain will continue daily in these areas until Sunday. Dan Stroud, an operational meteorologist with the Met Office, warns, 'Unfortunately, there's no end in sight.' Another band of rain in the South West will travel northwards on Friday with heavy bursts, and the same pattern is expected on Saturday, with heavy showers lashing the south in the morning before gradually pushing up into Wales and the Midlands. The southern and western parts of the UK will see yet another band of rain arrive on Sunday, though it should be slightly drier elsewhere. Northern Ireland is also subject to a yellow rain warning until midnight on Friday, while persistent cloud and rain will continue to affect the east of Scotland, including Aberdeen. The relentless rain has had a significant impact on the region, with no sunshine for two weeks in one city, a record-setting period of gloom unrivalled in the area since records began in 1957. However, parts of East Anglia, the South East, and perhaps west Scotland could see some brightness breaking through on Saturday. Mr. Stroud explains that the lack of change is due to a large area of high pressure in the far north and east of the country, preventing low-pressure areas from moving through. The jet stream, located far to the south, is bringing exceptional wet weather to Spain and Portugal.