UK Weather Alert: Heavy Snow, Ice Warnings & Travel Disruptions Update (2026)

The UK is bracing for a wintry blast! With ice warnings covering nearly the entire country, Scotland is set to bear the brunt with heavy snowfall.

But here's the catch: It's not just Scotland that's affected. This weather system is causing travel chaos across the nation, with Eurostar services to Amsterdam, Rotterdam, and Paris canceled and widespread train disruptions.

School Closures and Travel Disruptions

Parents, take note! School closures are already in effect, with over 400 schools in Scotland's north and northeast shut down, and the number is expected to rise as the snow continues. This comes after around 1,000 schools closed on Tuesday, with some areas like Aberdeenshire, Moray, and Aberdeen experiencing their seventh consecutive day of snow.

A Chilly Start, But a Thaw is Coming

While temperatures are milder compared to Tuesday's freezing conditions, it's still a chilly start, especially in northern Scotland, where it's currently -6C. Ground temperatures remain a concern, often a few degrees lower than air temperatures, which can lead to icy conditions, especially on untreated roads.

Weather Warnings and What's to Come

The Met Office has issued several yellow weather warnings for ice and snow across the UK. These warnings cover much of England, Wales, Scotland, and Northern Ireland, with varying expiration times. A more severe snow warning is in place for parts of England and Wales from Thursday, with up to 20cm of snow expected. Additionally, a yellow warning for wind will affect south-west England on Thursday, with strong gusts forecast.

And this is where it gets tricky: With the weather causing significant travel disruptions, it's essential to stay informed. We'll be bringing you the latest updates, forecasts, and advice throughout the day, so stay tuned!

What do you think about the UK's preparedness for such extreme weather events? Are the travel disruptions an inevitable part of winter, or is there room for improvement in the country's infrastructure and response?