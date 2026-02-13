UK Tax Return Deadline Missed by 1 Million: HMRC Penalties Explained (2026)

A staggering one million individuals have missed the crucial deadline for submitting their tax returns, leading to potential penalties, as reported by HM Revenue and Customs (HMRC).

The tax authority in the UK revealed that just before the midnight cutoff for 2024-25 returns on Saturday, a notable 27,456 people managed to file their taxes in the final hour. Interestingly, the peak time for online self-assessment submissions occurred at 17:00 GMT that Saturday, highlighting the last-minute rush many taxpayers experienced.

Out of approximately 11.5 million submissions expected this year, around 475,722 people filed their returns on the very last day. Unfortunately, those who failed to make the deadline are subjected to an automatic penalty of £100. Myrtle Lloyd, HMRC's chief customer officer, expressed her gratitude, noting, "Thank you to the millions of people and agents who successfully filed their self-assessment tax return and settled any owed tax by January 31. For those who have missed the deadline, it is imperative they file their return as soon as possible to avoid accumulating penalties and late payment interest."

It's important to recognize that while millions have their taxes automatically deducted through PAYE (pay-as-you-earn), individuals with multiple income sources are required to file annually via self-assessment. This category includes anyone earning over £1,000 during the 2024-25 financial year from self-employment or rental income from property or land.

Conversely, some individuals were not obligated to file this time, such as those earning above £150,000, whose high income previously necessitated filing, or individuals who opted to pay the high income child benefit charge through PAYE instead.

See Also SpaceX Acquires xAI: 1 Million Satellite Constellation for AI

Interestingly, a comparable number of individuals also missed the filing deadline in the previous year. Those who do miss the deadline will face several penalties:

An initial fixed penalty of £100, which applies even if there is no tax owed or if the tax due is paid promptly. After three months, additional daily penalties of £10 can accrue, reaching a maximum of £900. After six months, another penalty could be imposed, amounting to either 5% of the unpaid tax or £300, whichever value is higher. A similar penalty applies after twelve months as well. Moreover, there are extra penalties for late payments, which include a 5% fee on unpaid tax at intervals of 30 days, six months, and twelve months. If tax remains unsettled past the deadline, interest may also be levied on the outstanding amount.

HMRC does take into account the reasons behind missed deadlines. Taxpayers who present a reasonable excuse might be able to avoid facing penalties.

But here’s where it gets really contentious: how flexible should tax authorities be when it comes to deadlines? Are the penalties too harsh, or do they serve as a necessary deterrent? We'd love to hear your thoughts on this! Do you find the current system fair, or do you think changes are needed? Share your opinions in the comments!