UK Tax Return Deadline 2026: How to File Your Taxes on Time (2026)

Tax season is upon us! Are you ready to tackle your UK tax return? Don't let the looming deadline stress you out; we've got you covered with a step-by-step guide to ensure a smooth process.

The clock is ticking, with the deadline set for January 31st. Avoid the last-minute rush and potential errors by starting now. This tax year, from April 6, 2024, to April 5, 2025, requires your attention, so let's dive in!

But here's where it gets tricky...

If you procrastinate and leave it until the final hours, you might find yourself in a bind. Mistakes are more likely, and you might realize you're missing crucial information. Not to mention, the HM Revenue and Customs (HMRC) phone lines will be flooded with calls, making it even harder to get the help you need.

Unsure if you need to file?

HMRC has an online tool on their website to help you check. It's a simple process to determine if you're required to submit a tax return.

Gathering the Essentials:

One of the first steps is to collect all the necessary documents. This includes your P60, P45, P11D, or PAYE coding notices, and tax certificates for any investments. It might involve logging into your company's intranet or reaching out to the right people, so give yourself ample time to avoid any last-minute panics.

Utilize the HMRC App:

HMRC's free and secure app is a game-changer. You can access and verify important information, from your unique taxpayer reference to details about your employment income. It's a quick and efficient way to stay organized. You can even set reminders for self-assessment payments and get assistance from HMRC's digital assistant, all without the hassle of rummaging through papers or waiting on hold.

Don't Forget Your Side Hustles:

If you have a second job or earn extra income through freelance work, casual gigs like babysitting or dog walking, property letting, or any kind of trading, you may need to pay taxes to HMRC. Here's the good news: everyone has a trading allowance of £1,000 each tax year, so you can earn up to that amount on top of your main job without paying tax.

However, if your side hustles brought in more than £1,000 in total during the 2024-25 tax year, you'll need to register for self-assessment as a sole trader and file your return (along with any taxes due) by the end of January.

Consider Your Savings:

When savings rates were low, only those with substantial sums in standard savings accounts needed to worry about breaching the personal savings allowances. But with interest rates on the rise, many more people will have exceeded their allowance and need to declare income from their savings.

There are online calculators to help you determine if you're one of them. For example, if you're earning 4% interest on your savings, you can hold up to £25,000 as a basic-rate payer or £12,500 as a higher-rate payer before facing tax.

Savings in tax-free accounts, like ISAs and some NS&I products, don't count towards your allowance.

Maximizing Pension Tax Relief:

The pensions and tax section of the form can be daunting, but it's important not to overlook it. If you're entitled to claim tax relief, make sure you do so.

The process varies depending on the type of pension scheme you're in. Net pay arrangements, common in traditional workplace pensions, provide tax relief automatically. Your contributions are deducted from your pay before income tax is calculated, so you get relief at your highest rate of tax immediately.

However, if you're in a "relief at source" scheme, used by personal pension plans and some workplace schemes, the rules are different. As a 20% taxpayer, no further adjustment is needed, but higher-rate taxpayers usually have to claim the extra relief via their tax return.

To do this, you'll need to enter the total you paid into your pension during the year, plus the basic rate tax relief you received. For example, if you contributed £700, the figure you enter on the form, with basic rate tax relief added, is £875. HMRC will then calculate the additional tax relief you're due on top of the basic rate claimed by your pension provider.

Child Benefit and Your Taxes:

If your adjusted net income is £60,000 or more, and you or your partner claim child benefit, it's important to understand the high-income child benefit charge. This is a way for the government to claw back the amount paid to higher earners via the tax system on a sliding scale.

For the 2024 to 2025 tax year, the earnings threshold for this charge is £60,000 per year. Your adjusted net income is what matters here, which includes your total taxable income before any personal allowances, such as interest from savings and dividends from shares, minus donations to charity via gift aid and some pension contributions.

You can use HMRC's child benefit tax calculator to estimate your adjusted net income.

Don't Overlook Crypto Gains:

HMRC is cracking down on tax evasion involving cryptoassets, including digital currencies like bitcoin and ethereum, and non-fungible tokens (NFTs). New rules that came into effect on January 1st make it harder for crypto investors to hide their gains from tax authorities in the UK and overseas.

For the first time, the self-assessment tax return has a dedicated section for declaring any gains and losses. You'll find this on the capital gains tax supplementary pages, in boxes 13.1 to 13.8.

Include Charity Donations:

Donating through gift aid is a win-win. Charities receive an extra 25p for every £1 you give, and if you're a higher-rate taxpayer, you can claim a refund on the tax you've paid on your donation.

For example, if you donate £100 to a charity, and they claim gift aid to boost your donation to £125, you can personally claim back £25 if you pay 40% tax.

Remember to include any regular donations subject to gift aid, and search your emails and paperwork for one-off contributions that qualify.

Beware of Scams:

HMRC is urging taxpayers to stay vigilant against potential scams leading up to the deadline. They've received reports of over 4,800 self-assessment scams since February 2025.

If you receive any suspicious emails, text messages, or phone calls, don't fall for it. Don't click on links or share your personal information. Instead, report it directly to HMRC.

HMRC emphasizes that they will never ask for personal or financial information via text or email, contact customers about refunds or claims via these methods, or leave voicemails threatening legal action or arrest. If you receive any suspicious communications, forward emails to phishing@hmrc.gov.uk and text messages to 60599.

Need a Helping Hand?

HMRC's YouTube channel offers a range of short "how-to" videos to guide you through the tax return process. From viewing your self-assessment tax return calculation to making payments via the HMRC app, these videos are a great resource for those who prefer a visual guide.

So, are you ready to tackle your tax return? With these tips and resources, you can approach the process with confidence and ease.