UK Streaming Regulation: Ofcom's New Rules for Netflix, Prime Video, and More (2026)

The U.K. is about to shake up the streaming game! In a move that will undoubtedly spark debate, the country's media regulator, Ofcom, is gearing up to extend its reach to streaming platforms. But here's the twist: this isn't just a simple expansion of authority.

Streaming services in the U.K., including giants like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+, ITVX, and Channel 4, are about to face 'enhanced regulation'. This means Ofcom will soon be able to take action against these platforms based on viewer complaints, a power it already wields over traditional TV and radio broadcasters.

The government is amending the Media Act 2024 to include video-on-demand services, and the impact will be significant. Any platform with over 500,000 users will be classified as 'Tier 1', subjecting them to a new set of standards similar to those followed by the BBC and ITV. These standards will focus on accuracy, impartiality, and shielding audiences from potentially harmful content.

But here's where it gets controversial: who decides what's harmful or offensive? And how will this affect the creative freedom of content creators? Ofcom will have the authority to investigate and act, but what constitutes a breach of these standards? These questions are sure to stir discussion.

The public will have a say, too. A consultation will be held to gather opinions on the new video-on-demand standards code, ensuring that viewers and streamers can contribute to the regulations that will shape their experience.

This shift in regulation comes as traditional TV viewing declines, with more and more viewers opting for on-demand streaming. Recent reports show a significant drop in live TV viewing from 2022 to 2025, and a surprising revelation: a third of U.K. viewers now choose streaming platforms or YouTube as their primary viewing option, rivaling traditional broadcasters.

So, what does this mean for the future of streaming? Will it ensure a safer, more regulated environment, or could it stifle creativity and innovation? The debate is sure to be lively, and we invite you to share your thoughts. How do you think this enhanced regulation will impact the streaming landscape?