UK's Productivity Puzzle: What's the Solution? (2026)

The UK's productivity slump is a pressing issue that demands immediate attention, and the Boston Consulting Group (BCG) has some tough advice for policymakers. In a recent report, BCG highlights the concerning decline in productivity across various sectors, particularly in manufacturing, information and communications, and financial services. But here's where it gets controversial: the report suggests that the government's strategy needs to be hard-edged and focused on specific areas to reverse this trend.

The report reveals that while businesses in these sectors accounted for 84% of positive productivity growth between 1997 and 2007, their contribution dropped to just 34% in the 2019-2024 period. This decline is even more alarming when considering that the weakest firms are now producing less per worker than they did 30 years ago, after adjusting for inflation.

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BCG recommends that policymakers encourage 'creative destruction' by allowing struggling firms to exit the market, and help workers transition to higher-growth areas. This approach, while controversial, is designed to foster innovation and efficiency. The report also emphasizes the need for reforms that lower energy prices to support the manufacturing sector, and specific assistance for IT and communications firms in areas like training, digital skills, and innovation.

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So, what do you think? Is the UK's productivity crisis a result of outdated policies, or is there another factor at play? Share your thoughts and join the discussion in the comments below. Remember, every opinion matters, and we want to hear from you!

UK's Productivity Puzzle: What's the Solution? (2026)

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