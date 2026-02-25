UK's New School of Government: Training Civil Servants in AI & Modern Skills (2026)

The UK government is taking a bold step to revolutionize the training of its senior civil servants, a move that has sparked both excitement and debate. But is this new 'school of government' the answer to a more efficient civil service?

In a significant announcement, the government revealed plans to establish a new educational institution dedicated to training senior civil servants in AI and other essential skills. This comes over a decade after the closure of the previous college for Whitehall, a decision made by David Cameron. The new school aims to bridge the skill gap and modernize the civil service, addressing the growing concerns over external training fees.

Darren Jones, the chief secretary to the prime minister, is set to unveil this initiative in a speech on Tuesday, detailing the government's strategy to adapt the civil service to the demands of the modern era. The speech will emphasize the need to foster innovation and enhance in-house capabilities to execute tasks more efficiently.

The closure of the National School of Government at Sunningdale, orchestrated by Cameron and his team, has been a subject of criticism, with many viewing it as a costly error. The new school aims to rectify this by offering comprehensive training, including economics, finance, policy formulation, leadership, management, AI, data, and project management.

Jones believes that by centralizing high-quality training, the School for Government and Public Services will contribute to the government's vision of a world-class civil service. He also acknowledges the expanding role of AI in the public sector and the need to equip civil servants with relevant skills.

The government's commitment to this new school is evident in its plans to reduce spending on external consultants and administrative costs, promising significant savings by 2030. However, a controversial aspect emerges with Jones' suggestion of increasing performance-related pay and a potential culture of showing underperforming civil servants the door. This raises questions about the balance between incentivizing performance and maintaining a supportive work environment.

The history of civil service training in the UK has been tumultuous. The Civil Service College, established decades ago, was closed in 1995, deemed unfit by then Cabinet Office minister Stephen Dorrell. Its successor, the National School of Government, met a similar fate under Cameron's government, which labeled civil servants as 'enemies of enterprise'. This new school aims to break away from this narrative, but will it succeed in changing perceptions?

Keir Starmer's government has also faced controversy with its efficiency drive, with the prime minister's comments about Whitehall's 'managed decline' sparking debates. Last week, Health Secretary Wes Streeting criticized the 'excuses culture' that blames slow progress on civil servants and interest groups.

However, Jones, in a thought-provoking statement, asserted that the focus should be on system improvement rather than blaming civil servants. He highlighted the need to address the bureaucratic nature of the system, which hinders efficiency. But is this a fair assessment, or are there deeper issues within the civil service?

As the UK government embarks on this new educational venture, it invites public scrutiny and discussion. Are these the right steps towards a more effective civil service, or are there alternative approaches that should be considered? The audience is left with a compelling invitation to ponder and engage in this ongoing debate.

