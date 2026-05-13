UK's Largest Solar Farm: A Nightmare for Locals? (2026)

The Cleve Hill Solar Park, Britain's largest operational solar farm, has sparked a heated debate among locals. Spanning 500 football pitches, this behemoth of solar panels has been a nightmare for some residents, who feel their concerns have been overlooked. The park's construction has caused significant disruption, with villagers complaining of constant noise and damage to the local environment. While the developers have provided community benefits, some argue that the compensation falls short of the impact caused. The project's planning permission, granted as a Nationally Significant Infrastructure Project, has led to a loss of countryside and raised questions about the placement of renewable energy sources. The Cleve Hill Solar Park highlights the tension between the need for clean energy and the preservation of natural landscapes, leaving locals divided over its benefits and drawbacks.