UK's Bold Move: Cracking Down on Russian Oil Revenues and Military Supplies (2026)

Bold opening: The UK just unleashed its largest sanctions package against Russia since the invasion began four years ago, intensifying pressure on Moscow’s core revenue streams and supply chains.

Nearly 300 new measures target critical Russian energy earnings, including oil exports, and curb key suppliers of military equipment that fuel the war effort. Russian oil revenues have fallen to their lowest level since 2020 as the UK and international partners escalate pressure on Putin’s war machine.

The announcement lands as Foreign Secretary Yvette Cooper visits Kyiv to unveil fresh support for Ukrainian resilience—part of a broader package of military, humanitarian, and reconstruction aid.

This is the biggest set of penalties since early 2022 and takes aim at PJSC Transneft, one of the world’s largest oil pipeline operators, which moves over 80% of Russia’s oil exports. By constraining this backbone, the UK aims to complicate the Kremlin’s ability to find buyers for its sanctioned oil.

Since these efforts began, global sanctions have deprived Putin of more than $450 billion—roughly two years’ worth of funding for the war. Russia’s economy has stagnated, and revenue streams have tumbled, with oil receipts at their lowest point since 2020. In response, Moscow has raised taxes on ordinary Russians, including VAT and corporate taxes, to shore up state finances.

The new measures extend to disrupt Russia’s illicit oil trading network, sanctioning 175 companies within the so‑called “2Rivers” network, a major operator of the shadow fleet and a significant trader of Russian crude.

Taking aim at the shadow fleet remains a top objective, and today’s package includes 48 oil tankers linked to the Kremlin’s efforts to blunt the impact of sanctions. For those profiting from illicit trade, the message is clear: Russian oil is no longer welcome on the global market.

In total, the UK has sanctioned more than 3,000 individuals, businesses, and ships under its Russia regime. In Kyiv, the Foreign Secretary also announced a fresh tranche of military, humanitarian, and reconstruction assistance for Ukraine.

Foreign Secretary Yvette Cooper stated:

- Russia has dragged four years into a conflict that Putin once predicted would last three days. As civilians endure a brutal winter, the Ukrainian people’s courage and resolve remain unwavering.

- The UK is taking decisive steps to disrupt financing, military equipment, and revenue streams that sustain Russia’s aggression, in what’s the broadest package of measures since the invasion began.

Today, the UK is committing £30 million to strengthen Ukraine’s energy resilience and recovery, bringing total UK support to £21.8 billion since the war’s start. The commitment reinforces the principle that Ukraine’s security is Europe’s security.

Sanctions continue to bite:

- 49 entities and individuals involved in sustaining Russia’s war machine, including international suppliers providing critical goods, components, and technology for Russian drones and other weapons.

- 3 civil nuclear energy companies and 2 individuals seeking contracts for new Russian nuclear installations abroad, opening new energy revenue avenues as oil income declines.

- 6 targets in Russia’s LNG sector—ships, traders, and the Portovaya and Vysotskaya terminals responsible for LNG exports.

- 9 Russian banks that handle cross-border payments essential to maintaining access to international markets and financing the Kremlin’s war efforts.

Additionally, over £30 million is earmarked to bolster Ukrainian resilience after a harsh winter of Russian strikes, with more than £25 million for repairing damaged energy infrastructure and £5 million to support accountability for alleged war crimes.

As the world marks this somber milestone, the UK continues to advocate for Ukraine on the global stage. Minister for Europe Stephen Doughty is rallying partners at the UN Security Council in New York to pursue a just and lasting peace.

Every missile and drone that strikes Ukraine tightens our resolve. Putin may hope to outlast us, but that belief is mistaken.

Notes to editors:

- The press release reflected information available at publication. Check the UK Sanctions List for the current roster of sanctioned individuals and entities.

- A full list of today’s targets is available via the official government links.