UK Retail Sales and Flash PMI: Impact on Pound Sterling and GBP/USD (2026)

Pound Sterling Soars Ahead of Crucial Economic Data Releases

The Pound Sterling (GBP) is experiencing a significant surge against major currencies, excluding antipodeans, during the European trading session on Thursday. This upward trend is attributed to the recent surge in the United Kingdom's (UK) Consumer Price Index (CPI) in December, surpassing market expectations.

The CPI data, released on Wednesday, revealed a 3.4% year-on-year (YoY) inflation rate, surpassing the estimated 3.3% and the previous month's 3.2%. However, despite this increase, the Bank of England (BoE) remains optimistic, anticipating a sharp slowdown in price growth in the upcoming months. This optimism is partly due to the removal of last year's utility cost hikes and other government-controlled tariffs from the annual comparison, according to Reuters.

Economists at the National Institute of Economic and Social Research (NIESR) believe the BoE won't be concerned about these numbers and predict a potential interest rate cut in the first half of the year. As a result, investors are eagerly awaiting two critical data releases on Friday: the UK Retail Sales for December and the preliminary S&P Global Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) for January.

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The Retail Sales data is expected to indicate a 0.1% month-on-month (MoM) contraction, marking the third consecutive decline in consumer spending. This economic indicator is a vital gauge of consumer behavior and spending patterns.

Pound Sterling's Performance

The table below showcases the percentage changes in the British Pound (GBP) against various major currencies. The Japanese Yen (JPY) has shown the most significant appreciation against the GBP.

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| Currency | Percentage Change |
| --- | --- |
| USD | -0.06% |
| EUR | 0.06% |
| GBP | 0.16% |
| JPY | -0.21% |
| CAD | 0.05% |
| AUD | 0.60% |
| NZD | 0.38% |
| CHF | 0.25% |

The heat map provides a visual representation of currency percentage changes, with the base currency on the left and the quote currency on top. For instance, the GBP/USD pair indicates the percentage change in the value of the British Pound against the US Dollar.

Market Dynamics: US-EU Relations Improve, Dollar Strengthens

The Pound Sterling's rise is also influenced by the improving relations between the US and the EU, which have been at odds over various issues. The US President's decision to withdraw the threat of 10% tariffs on EU members and the UK, as well as his announcement of a framework for a 'future deal' with NATO regarding Greenland and the Arctic Region, has eased tensions.

This development has strengthened the US Dollar (USD) against other major currencies, including the Euro (EUR) and the British Pound. The US Dollar Index (DXY) has edged down to near 98.75, reflecting the improved geopolitical climate.

Technical Analysis: GBP/USD Consolidates Near 20-Day EMA

The GBP/USD pair is currently trading flat near 1.3430, with the 20-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) showing a consolidation phase after a steady climb. The 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI) at 51 suggests indecision among traders, with no clear price direction.

The 50% Fibonacci retracement at 1.3404 provides immediate support, while the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement at 1.3496 acts as a resistance level. A breakthrough above 1.3496 could indicate a resurgence in the pair's strength.

UK Retail Sales and Flash PMI: Impact on Pound Sterling and GBP/USD (2026)

References

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