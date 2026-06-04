UK Rail Outsourcing Scandal: Unions Demand End to £150M Profit Racket (2026)

The UK rail industry is facing a critical juncture, with a call to action from unions to address the controversial practice of outsourcing. This issue has sparked a debate about the future of our railways and the potential impact on passengers and workers alike.

Unions Speak Out: Ending the Outsourcing 'Racket'

The rail minister, Peter Hendy, has urged the industry to reconsider its outsourcing strategies, suggesting a fresh approach to improve services. This comes as union research reveals that six major private suppliers made a collective profit of £150 million last year, raising concerns about the impact on staff and the potential for reinvestment in the railway.

Rail unions, including the RMT, are advocating for an end to the widespread outsourcing of jobs in areas like cleaning, security, and catering. They argue that staff employed by third-party companies often face inferior working conditions, and that the profits generated could be reinvested to enhance the railway infrastructure and services.

Union Analysis: Profits and Costs

The RMT's analysis estimates that six of the largest UK outsourcing companies in rail - Mitie, OCS, Bidvest Noonan, Churchill, Carlisle, and ABM - have an average profit margin of 11% on their contracts. This resulted in aggregated profits of £152 million across the national railway and the London Underground in the past year.

The union highlights that many contracts contain clauses that pass on additional costs, such as minimum wage increases or national insurance contributions, back to the government. This, the RMT argues, effectively protects the outsourcing firms' profits at the expense of taxpayers.

Controversial Ownership and Executive Pay

One of the companies, Carlisle Support Services, is ultimately owned by Michael Ashcroft, a former peer, Tory donor, and tax exile. Another, Mitie, has paid its chief executive, Phil Bentley, a substantial sum of £20.5 million over the past two years. These revelations have added fuel to the debate, raising questions about the distribution of profits and the impact on the industry and its workers.

Labour's Promise and GBR's Role

Labour has pledged to bring about "the biggest wave of insourcing of public services in a generation" before the 2024 election. While passenger train operations will be nationalized under the reformed Great British Railways (GBR), the government's approach to outsourcing in other areas of rail remains a topic of discussion.

Carlisle Support Services declined to comment, but their annual report suggests confidence in the continuity of their supply chain contracts.

However, Peter Hendy emphasized the need to streamline and improve the railway's service to customers and the economy. He expressed support for GBR making significant choices about outsourcing and serving customers better, a move that could potentially reshape the industry.

A Historic Opportunity?

The RMT sees this as a unique opportunity, with Eddie Dempsey, the general secretary, stating, "Outsourcing on the railway is a racket that needs to be brought to an end." He argues for a comprehensive program of insourcing to reclaim the £1.6 billion siphoned out of the railway by contractors since 2016, including £152 million in the last year alone.

Dempsey further emphasizes that these funds should benefit staff and passengers, not line the pockets of hedge funds and private equity firms. He calls on the Labour government to fulfill its manifesto commitments and undertake the largest wave of insourcing in recent history, including in the rail sector.

Industry Response

A spokesperson for Mitie defended their role, stating, "We are proud to support the UK's rail network by providing essential services." They emphasized their commitment to innovation and delivering value for taxpayers.

ABM disputed the RMT's figures but expressed a willingness to collaborate with the union. An ABM UK spokesperson highlighted the vital role of their team members in maintaining the cleanliness of the London Underground, serving millions of commuters daily.

OCS, Bidvest Noonan, and Churchill were approached for comment but did not respond.

This debate raises important questions about the future of our railways and the balance between private interests and public service. What are your thoughts on the role of outsourcing in the rail industry? Should the government take a more active role in insourcing to improve services and working conditions? We'd love to hear your opinions in the comments below!