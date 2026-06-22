Dual nationals face a chaotic situation as new UK passport rules take effect, leaving many stranded and frustrated. The changes, set to begin on February 25th, require dual nationals to present either a British passport or a new digital certificate of entitlement, which is not automatically issued to citizens. This has sparked anger among those affected, like Jelena, a British-Latvian dual national who has lived in the UK for 16 years. She and others are furious about the sudden changes, which they feel have been poorly communicated, leaving them scrambling for new documents and facing potential travel disruptions. The new rules, linked to the Electronic Travel Authorisation (ETA) system, are causing confusion and concern, especially for those who have never applied for a British passport or certificate of entitlement. The situation highlights the challenges of navigating complex immigration rules and the need for better communication and support for dual nationals.
UK Passport Rules for British Dual Nationals: What You Need to Know (2026)
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