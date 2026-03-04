In a controversial statement, Yusuf, a prominent political figure, has vowed to take drastic measures to tackle the issue of illegal immigration. He advocates for an emergency program to track, detain, and deport all illegal migrants in the UK, stating that the country is facing an 'invasion'. This plan includes mass deportations using chartered flights, with an RAF plane on standby to ensure operations continue uninterrupted. Yusuf's proposal comes as a response to the nearly 200,000 migrants who have arrived by small boat in the last eight years, a number he compares to the D-Day invasion. But here's where it gets controversial... Yusuf also supports a ban on face coverings, such as the burka, citing the need to protect British culture and ensure public safety. This stance has evolved since he briefly quit the party last year, describing a burka ban question as 'dumb'. And this is the part most people miss... Yusuf's plan also addresses the issue of countries like Pakistan refusing to accept deported citizens by suggesting a visa ban for these countries. He argues that Pakistan has the highest overstay rates and routinely refuses to repatriate its citizens. This proposal has sparked debate, as some may argue that it could lead to further strain on relations with these countries. But what do you think? Do you agree with Yusuf's approach to illegal immigration and the proposed ban on face coverings? Share your thoughts in the comments below.
UK Immigration Crisis: Reform Party's Plan for Mass Deportations and Face Covering Ban Explained (2026)
