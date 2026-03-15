UK House Prices: Steady Growth in February 2026 (2026)

Housing Market Update: Steady Growth, But Will It Last?

House prices continue to rise in February, showing resilience in the face of economic uncertainties. The latest data reveals a consistent growth trend, but is this a temporary bounce or a sign of market stability?

Key Figures:

February 2026:

- Monthly Index: 547.0

- Monthly Change: Up 0.3% from January

- Annual Change: 1.0%

- Average Price: £273,176 (not seasonally adjusted)

January 2026:

- Monthly Index: 545.4

- Monthly Change: 0.3%

- Annual Change: 1.0%

And here's a crucial detail: these figures are seasonally adjusted, ensuring a more accurate picture. But this is where it gets interesting: the annual growth rate remains unchanged at 1.0%.

Robert Gardner, Nationwide's Chief Economist, sheds light on these numbers, suggesting that the market is experiencing a modest recovery following a late-2025 dip. This dip was likely influenced by the looming possibility of property tax adjustments. Despite this, mortgage approvals for house purchases remain robust, almost on par with pre-pandemic levels.

But here's where it gets controversial: the housing market's resilience might be short-lived. Gardner notes that while 2025 saw a 10% increase in total transactions compared to 2024, there are underlying factors at play.

First-time buyers are benefiting from improved affordability and more accessible credit, resulting in an 18% year-on-year increase in mortgage completions. Home movers are also more active, with a 15% annual rise in transactions involving mortgages. But, the buy-to-let market tells a different story.

Buy-to-let purchases involving mortgages have increased gradually, but activity is still subdued compared to historical norms. Higher interest rates and regulatory changes are cited as significant deterrents for landlords, impacting their demand and sentiment.

And this is the part most people miss: the share of cash purchases has been declining, dropping to 35% in 2025 from a 2023 high of 42%. This shift could indicate a changing market dynamic, with implications for investors and homeowners alike.

In conclusion, while the housing market shows signs of recovery, various factors could influence its trajectory. Will the market maintain its steady growth, or are we witnessing a temporary respite before another dip? Share your thoughts and predictions in the comments below!