UK Government Considers Removing Prince Andrew from Royal Line of Succession (2026)

A Royal Shake-Up: Could Prince Andrew Be Removed from the Line of Succession?

In a move that’s sparking both intrigue and debate, the UK government is reportedly considering legislation to remove Prince Andrew, formally known as Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, from the royal line of succession. But here’s where it gets controversial: this decision, which would permanently bar him from ever ascending to the throne, would come only after the ongoing police investigation into his affairs concludes. Could this be the final chapter in Andrew’s tumultuous royal story? Let’s dive in.

Despite being stripped of his royal titles, including the prestigious 'Prince' designation, last October amid intense scrutiny over his ties to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, Andrew remains eighth in line to the throne. And this is the part most people miss: while his position in the succession is largely symbolic—given the unlikelihood of him ever becoming King—the move to remove him entirely carries significant symbolic and legal weight.

On Friday, unmarked police vehicles were spotted at Royal Lodge, Andrew’s 30-room Windsor residence, fueling speculation about the investigation’s progress. At one point, over 20 vehicles were seen on the property, though it remains unclear if all were directly linked to the searches. Thames Valley Police, the force leading the investigation, is expected to continue their work at the estate until Monday, according to BBC sources.

The government’s proposal comes on the heels of support from several MPs, including those from the Liberal Democrats and the Scottish National Party (SNP). However, not everyone is convinced. Some Labour parliamentarians, while critical of the monarchy, argue that such a move may be unnecessary, given the slim chance of Andrew ever nearing the throne. Is this a case of overkill, or a necessary step to protect the monarchy’s integrity?

In October, Downing Street stated it had no plans to introduce such legislation. However, if pursued, the move would require an Act of Parliament, approved by both MPs and peers, and would need the King’s royal assent. It would also require the backing of the 14 Commonwealth countries where King Charles III serves as head of state, including Canada, Australia, Jamaica, and New Zealand.

Historically, the line of succession was last altered by Parliament in 2013, when the Succession to the Crown Act reinstated individuals previously excluded for marrying Catholics. The last time someone was removed from the line was in 1936, when King Edward VIII and his descendants were excluded following his abdication. Could Andrew’s case set a new precedent for royal accountability?

Liberal Democrat leader Sir Ed Davey emphasized the need for police to operate independently, stating, 'They should be allowed to get on with their job, acting without fear or favour.' He added, 'Parliament will undoubtedly need to address this issue when the time is right. The monarchy will naturally want to ensure he can never become King.'

SNP Westminster leader Stephen Flynn confirmed his party’s support for removing Andrew from the succession if legislation is required. Labour MP Rachael Maskell, representing York Central, also backed the move, stating, 'I would support legislation to remove Andrew from the line of succession and from the role of counsellor of state.'

Counsellors of state, typically working royals, can act on behalf of the monarch in cases of illness or absence. Andrew’s removal from this role would further distance him from royal duties, which he stepped back from in 2019 following a widely criticized BBC Newsnight interview about his relationship with Epstein.

Conservative Party leader Kemi Badenoch urged patience, stating, 'All of us in public life need to give space for the police investigation to proceed.'

What do you think? Is removing Prince Andrew from the line of succession a necessary step, or an overreaction? Should the monarchy take a firmer stance on accountability, or is this a matter best left to the legal system? Share your thoughts in the comments—this is a conversation that’s far from over.