UK Gaming Charts: Super Mario Bros. Wonder's Switch 2 Success (2026)

The world of gaming is a dynamic and ever-evolving landscape, and this week's UK Charts provide an intriguing glimpse into the latest trends and player preferences. While EA SPORTS FC 26 continues its reign at the top, the real story lies in the resurgence of a classic: Super Mario Bros. Wonder.

This beloved franchise has made a remarkable comeback, climbing an impressive 21 spots to secure the 8th position. The launch of the game on the Switch 2 has undoubtedly fueled its popularity, with the platform accounting for a significant 63% of sales.

What makes this particularly fascinating is the way it showcases the enduring appeal of iconic characters and franchises. In an industry often driven by the latest trends and technological advancements, the ability of a game like Super Mario Bros. Wonder to capture the imagination of players once again is a testament to its timeless quality.

The charts also highlight the ongoing success of Pokémon Pokopia, which retains its position at number 6, and the steady rise of Mario Kart World and Resident Evil Requiem, which have both moved up a spot. It's interesting to note that Resident Evil Requiem is selling best on PC and PS5, with the Switch 2 version outperforming the Xbox Series X|S.

One thing that immediately stands out is the dominance of the Switch 2 platform. With its impressive 63% share in the platform split for Super Mario Bros. Wonder, it's clear that this console is a force to be reckoned with. The Switch 2's ability to attract and engage players is a key factor in the success of these games.

In my opinion, these charts provide a snapshot of the diverse gaming landscape. From the enduring popularity of classic franchises to the rise of new releases, it's a reminder of the wide range of gaming experiences available to players.

As we delve deeper, we can explore broader implications. The success of these games suggests a trend towards nostalgia and the appeal of well-established franchises. It also highlights the importance of platform exclusivity and the impact it can have on sales.

So, as we reflect on this week's charts, it's clear that the gaming world is a vibrant and ever-changing space. With each new release and shift in the charts, we're reminded of the power of storytelling, innovation, and the enduring love for classic characters.

Let's keep an eye on these trends and see what other surprises the gaming world has in store for us!