UK Families Without Power for 8 Months: Generator Chaos, Legal Battles, and No End in Sight (2026)

Frustrated families endure eight months without mains power, with no resolution in sight. A group of 10 families in Pilgrims Way, Wrotham, has been left without electricity since June 23, 2022. UK Power Networks (UKPN) is unable to fix the issue, which stems from a fault in an underground transformer in a nearby field. Delays are caused by a dispute over access, with residents claiming the network provider neglected to renew a right of way, leading to the landowner's refusal to allow repairs. The diesel-powered generator, initially intended as a temporary solution, has now been the sole power source for months, causing inconvenience and distress. Residents report power outages, fluctuations, and even a theft attempt on the generator in December. UKPN's response has been criticized for its lack of transparency and communication, with varying stories provided to residents. The situation has affected residents' daily lives, including those who work from home and those with electric cars. The MP for Tonbridge, Tom Tugendhat, has taken up the families' cause, writing to them and expressing sympathy. He is seeking legislative advice to enable UKPN to access the land for repairs. The network provider, however, claims to be working towards a resolution, awaiting the landowner's consent to proceed with the repairs.