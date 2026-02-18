UK Eyes the Patria 6x6: Next Generation Armored Vehicle for the British Army? (2026)

The UK is currently in the assessment phase of a multinational armoured vehicle program, centered around the Patria 6x6, with no procurement decision made yet. This program, known as the Common Armoured Vehicle System (CAVS), was initiated in 2020 by Finland, Estonia, and Latvia, with additional European nations joining since. Sweden and Germany entered the program in 2022, and Germany became a full procurement member in January 2025. Norway and the UK joined the initiative in September 2025.

The Patria 6x6, also referred to as the XA-300, is a versatile wheeled armoured personnel carrier designed for troop transport and adaptable for various roles. It can be equipped with optional features such as amphibious capability, enhanced armour packages, and a range of weapon systems, from machine guns to medium-calibre turrets and a 120mm turreted mortar.

In January 2025, Babcock UK and Patria signed a memorandum of understanding to support a potential UK Army requirement for the vehicle, indicating early industrial alignment. However, no contract has been placed, and the MOD has not confirmed the fleet size, role, or timelines. The Patria 6x6 has already been ordered by several CAVS members. Latvia has procured over 200 vehicles, with deliveries starting in 2021, while Sweden has ordered 425 vehicles under the designation Pansarterrängbil 300, with deliveries planned until 2030. Finland has also expressed its intention to acquire 160 vehicles, following the delivery of pre-series platforms for testing.