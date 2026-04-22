UK Economy Rebounds: February PMI Data Shows Growth, But Job Losses Persist | investingLive (2026)

The UK's February flash services PMI stands at 53.9, surpassing the expected 53.5. This marks a rebound in private sector business activity, but the story is not all positive. Despite the growth, job losses persist, with companies focusing on boosting productivity to cut costs. Chris Williamson, Chief Business Economist at S&P Global Market Intelligence, notes that the early PMI data for February indicates an encouraging start to the year for the UK economy. A solid rise in output across manufacturing and services has been reported in both January and February, with the rate of expansion gaining pace. If this performance is sustained into March, GDP is expected to rise by just over 0.3% in the first quarter. The upturn is led by the service sector, but there are signs that manufacturing is regaining momentum, with a surge in export orders not seen since the pandemic. However, higher staffing costs and ongoing labor market weakness are concerns. The Bank of England policymakers will be encouraged by the indications of stronger economic growth, but the relatively modest price pressures and ongoing labor market weakness will likely result in a growing call for further rate cuts. This report raises questions about the balance between economic growth and job security, and invites discussion on the best path forward for the UK economy.

UK Economy Rebounds: February PMI Data Shows Growth, But Job Losses Persist | investingLive (2026)

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