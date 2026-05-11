UK Credit Card Debt Soars! Is Christmas Spending to Blame? (2026)

The UK's Credit Card Debt Dilemma: A Festive Season of Financial Strain

A startling surge in credit card borrowing has hit the UK, with November 2025 marking the fastest annual growth rate in almost two years. As the Bank of England reveals (https://www.bankofengland.co.uk/statistics/money-and-credit/2025/november-2025), this trend coincides with households gearing up for the costly Christmas season. But is this a cause for celebration or concern?

In the lead-up to the much-awaited autumn budget (https://www.theguardian.com/uk-news/2025/nov/26/budget-2025-key-points-rachel-reeves), individuals borrowed an extra £2.1 billion in consumer credit, a notable jump from October's £1.7 billion increase. This includes a £1 billion net borrowing on credit cards, up from £700 million the previous month. And it's not just credit cards; borrowing through other consumer credit avenues, such as car dealership finance and personal loans, also rose by £100 million to £1.1 billion.

Here's where it gets controversial: The annual growth in credit card borrowing skyrocketed to 12.1% in November, up from 10.9% in October. This is the highest it's been since January 2024, and it begs the question: Are people borrowing more to keep up with the festive cheer, or is there a deeper financial strain?

StepChange debt charity's Simon Trevethick sheds light on this, stating, "The surge in consumer credit borrowing may indicate that everyday expenses are becoming unmanageable without relying on credit." He further suggests that the rise could be attributed to people preparing for the festive season, as 14 million people were expected to struggle financially during Christmas, according to their polling.

But the story doesn't end there. Despite the UK's annual inflation rate dropping to 3.2% (https://www.theguardian.com/business/2025/dec/17/uk-inflation-falls-interest-rate-cut-bank-of-england), prices remain elevated compared to recent years. The cost of Christmas treats also soared (https://www.theguardian.com/business/2025/dec/17/christmas-dinner-chocolate-more-expensive-reports-which) due to food price hikes. This financial climate, coupled with speculation of tax increases, led to a 0.1% drop in retail sales volumes in November (https://www.theguardian.com/business/2025/dec/19/retail-sales-unexpectedly-fall-in-great-britain-in-run-up-to-christmas), showcasing consumers' hesitation to spend.

Economists interpret the rise in consumer credit borrowing as a potential sign of renewed confidence in household spending. However, the narrative takes an intriguing turn. Despite this borrowing trend, households deposited an additional £8.1 billion with banks and building societies in November, a significant increase from October's £6.7 billion. This could be households reorganizing their finances in light of potential tax changes, as suggested by Capital Economics' Alex Kerr.

And this is the part most people miss: The net mortgage approvals for house purchases dropped by 500 to 64,500 in November, possibly due to the pre-budget slowdown in the property market. Interestingly, the rise in bank deposits was much smaller than the £20.2 billion increase in October 2024, before the chancellor's first autumn budget. This could imply that while households are borrowing more, they are also being cautious with their finances, potentially in anticipation of future economic shifts.

So, what does this all mean? Are UK households merely embracing the festive spirit, or is there an underlying financial struggle? The data presents a complex picture, leaving room for various interpretations. What's your take on this financial conundrum? Share your thoughts in the comments below!