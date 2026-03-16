UK Cancer Survival Rates: Government's 2035 Plan | News Analysis (2026)

By 2035, the government promises that three-quarters of cancer patients will survive the disease for at least five years. This ambitious goal, outlined in a 10-year cancer strategy, aims to revolutionize cancer outcomes in England. The current five-year survival rate stands at 60%, placing the UK behind other developed nations. To address this, the government has set a 62-day waiting time target for cancer treatment, a goal that has been elusive for over a decade. However, experts caution that achieving this will demand substantial additional investment, particularly in staffing. Despite these challenges, Health Secretary Wes Streeting, a cancer survivor, remains confident. He attributes the government's increased investment in the NHS, coupled with medical advancements, to significantly enhance the life prospects of cancer patients. Streeting emphasizes the unfairness of cancer survival in Britain compared to other countries, stating that it shouldn't be determined by chance. He is committed to ensuring that future patients receive the same exceptional care he did. Early diagnosis is a key focus, as currently, only half of cancers are detected at stages one and two, offering the best treatment opportunities. The government plans to expand screening, targeting bowel and lung cancers, and introduce a lung cancer screening program for ex-smokers. The strategy includes several initiatives: delivering additional tests and scans, increasing precision robotic surgery, improving rare cancer treatment, expanding genetic testing, providing comprehensive support plans, linking patients with cancer charities, and assigning named local care leads. However, the 62-day waiting time target poses a significant challenge. Currently, 70% of patients receive treatment within this timeframe, but the goal is 85%. This target is part of a broader effort, including a 28-day diagnosis target and a 31-day treatment start target, both of which are currently being met. Staffing shortages are a concern, with a 30% shortfall in radiologists and a 15% shortage in clinical oncologists. The Royal College of Radiologists and Cancer Research UK emphasize the need for sustained investment in the specialist workforce to ensure timely and effective patient care. Despite these challenges, the government's promises represent a significant commitment, requiring a wide range of measures to address England's lagging cancer survival rates.