UK Bans Underage Sunbed Use: Slashing Teen Cancer Risk | National Cancer Plan Explained (2026)

Underage Sunbed Ban: A Bold Move to Protect Teenagers from Cancer

The government is taking a bold step to safeguard teenagers from the dangers of sunbed use, aiming to significantly reduce the risk of cancer among young people. The proposed crackdown will target rogue businesses and their illegal practices, ensuring that children's health is protected.

The Plan:

- A consultation will be launched in Spring 2026, with new rules potentially enforced as early as 2027.

- The National Cancer Plan will strengthen regulations, including banning unsupervised sunbed sessions and mandatory ID checks for users over 18.

The Issue:

Sunbeds pose a serious threat to young people's health. Recent investigations reveal that teenagers as young as 14 access tanning salons, often ignoring the existing ban on under-18s. The World Health Organisation (WHO) warns that sunbeds are as dangerous as smoking, and using them before 20 increases melanoma risk by 47%.

The Impact:

- Unsupervised sunbed use increases the risk of skin cancer, particularly melanoma.

- The National Cancer Plan aims to make England a world leader in cancer survival by reducing avoidable risks.

Health Minister's Perspective:

Karin Smyth emphasizes the need for stronger sunbed regulations to educate people about the risks. She highlights the lack of safe sunbed use and the exposure of young people to known carcinogens, emphasizing the importance of prevention.

Personal Testimony:

Louise Dodds, living with melanoma, shares her experience, emphasizing the importance of early detection and the dangers of UV exposure. Susanna Daniels, CEO of Melanoma Focus, supports the government's action, citing the alarming rates of sunbed use among teenagers and the rise in melanoma cases.

The Broader Perspective:

- The crackdown is part of a broader prevention strategy in the National Cancer Plan.

- The government aims to reduce cancer-related deaths and NHS pressure by addressing avoidable risk factors.

- In 2023, the UK saw nearly a quarter of a million skin cancer diagnoses, costing the NHS £750 million annually.

Public Awareness and Business Impact:

- Public awareness of sunbed risks remains low, with only 62% of adults knowing the increased cancer risk.

- The consultation will gather views from businesses, including small and medium-sized enterprises in the tanning industry, to ensure new regulations are practical and enforceable.

Looking Ahead:

- The government will assess the need for further action to reduce melanoma cases.

- Professor Meghana Pandit highlights the long-term damage of sunbeds, emphasizing the importance of these proposals in keeping people safe.