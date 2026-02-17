Uganda Internet Shutdown: Election Disruption or Misinformation Control? | BBC Verify Analysis (2026)

The power of information is under threat in Uganda as we speak. A critical moment for democracy and transparency unfolds.

Internet access, a vital tool for communication and accountability, has been severely disrupted ahead of Uganda's general elections on Thursday. This move, orchestrated by the country's communications commission, raises serious concerns.

But here's where it gets controversial...

The commission justifies this shutdown as a measure to combat online misinformation and electoral fraud. They claim it's necessary to prevent violence. However, independent monitors like Netblocks argue that this action will likely achieve the opposite.

Netblocks warns that restricting internet access will limit transparency, making it easier for misinformation to spread and increasing the risk of vote fraud. It's a delicate balance between controlling information and ensuring a fair and transparent election process.

And this is the part most people miss...

When the internet is restricted, it becomes incredibly challenging for citizens to share their experiences and for journalists to report on the ground. During Uganda's last election in 2021, a similar internet blackout coincided with widespread protests and the tragic loss of dozens of lives.

This Thursday's presidential election is a highly anticipated rematch between President Yoweri Museveni, aiming for his seventh term, and the charismatic former pop star Bobi Wine (Robert Kyagulanyi).

So, what's your take on this? Is this a necessary measure to maintain order, or does it threaten the very foundation of a free and fair election?

Feel free to share your thoughts and engage in the discussion below! We'd love to hear your perspective on this critical issue.

