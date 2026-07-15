UFL Stars Trying Out For NFL Teams: Who's Making the Jump? (2026) (2026)

The United Football League (UFL) is heating up as its 2026 season concludes, with players eyeing the NFL. Among the standout performers, Olakunle Fatukasi, a linebacker, has been making waves. Fatukasi, who played for the Buccaneers and Rams, is now working out for the Cowboys, aiming to prove his worth. His journey includes a special teams role in Tampa Bay and brief stints with the Broncos, Patriots, and Chiefs. The 27-year-old's UFL performance, logging 23 tackles and two sacks, could be a game-changer. The NFL's spring workouts are a strategic move, allowing teams to assess talent and prepare for potential injuries. This is especially crucial for the Cowboys, who are likely to place offensive lineman Matt Hennessy on the physically unable to perform list post-surgery. The UFL's top performers, like Keshawn Banks and Marcus Yarns, are also in the spotlight. Banks, an edge rusher, is auditioning for the Falcons, while Yarns, a running back, is impressing with his 345 rushing yards in the UFL. The Texans' local tryouts with Eugene Asante and Jalen Moreno-Cropper further highlight the talent pool. Moreno-Cropper, a wide receiver/returner, is ranked highly in the UFL, showcasing his versatility. These workouts are a testament to the UFL's growing influence and the NFL's strategic scouting. As the UFL continues to bridge the gap, the question remains: Who will make the cut?