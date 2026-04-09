UFC Seattle: Michael Chiesa's Homecoming Fight - A Veteran's Return to Washington (2026)

The excitement is palpable as Michael Chiesa prepares to step back into the ring in his home territory. After a long hiatus of 12 years, Chiesa (with a record of 19-7) is set to face off against Carlston Harris (also 19-7) in a welterweight clash at UFC Seattle, scheduled for March 28 at the Climate Pledge Arena. This matchup was officially confirmed by the UFC just this past Saturday.

Originally hailing from Colorado and raised in Spokane, Chiesa is currently on an impressive three-fight winning streak. In his only fight of 2025, he earned a unanimous decision victory over the seasoned fighter Court McGee, adding to his recent accomplishments that include wins against notable opponents like Max Griffin and Tony Ferguson.

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This upcoming fight marks Chiesa’s return to Washington for the first time since July 2013, when he faced Jorge Masvidal in Seattle and suffered his first professional defeat.

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On the other side of the octagon, Harris is eager to turn his fortunes around after experiencing back-to-back losses against Santiago Ponzinibbio and Khaos Williams. His journey in the UFC has been quite variable, with a current record of 4-3 within the organization. Notably, Harris has received two Performance of the Night bonuses for his impressive finishes of Jeremiah Wells and Christian Aguilera, both achieved using anaconda chokes.

UFC Seattle promises to be an exhilarating event, headlined by a middleweight showdown featuring two-time champion Israel Adesanya going up against Joe Pyfer. As fans gear up for this thrilling night, the anticipation surrounding Chiesa's homecoming adds an extra layer of excitement. Will he continue his winning streak, or will Harris prove to be a formidable opponent? Share your thoughts below!

UFC Seattle: Michael Chiesa's Homecoming Fight - A Veteran's Return to Washington (2026)

References

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