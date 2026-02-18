The UFC's Mohammed Usman has been suspended for 30 months after admitting to using banned substances, including testosterone and the peptide BPC-157. This decision comes after Usman initially tried to deceive the Combat Sports Anti-Doping (CSAD) organization by providing a false explanation for a positive test result. The suspension, which began on October 9, 2025, will end on April 9, 2028, and marks a significant moment in the UFC's efforts to maintain a fair and clean fighting environment. But here's where it gets controversial... Usman's actions raise questions about the effectiveness of doping policies and the potential consequences for fighters who attempt to cheat. And this is the part most people miss... While the UFC has a zero-tolerance policy for banned substances, the length of Usman's suspension could be seen as a balanced approach, considering his initial attempts to deceive the CSAD. What do you think? Do you agree with the suspension length, or do you think it should have been harsher? Share your thoughts in the comments below!
UFC's Mohammed Usman Suspended: Testosterone Use & CSAD Investigation Explained (2026)
