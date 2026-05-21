UFC London: Roman Dolidze vs. Christian Leroy Duncan - A Middleweight Showdown (2026)

Get ready for a showdown that could shake up the middleweight division! Roman Dolidze vs. Christian Leroy Duncan is officially set for UFC London on March 21, and this fight has all the makings of a career-defining moment for both fighters. But here's where it gets controversial: can Dolidze bounce back from a devastating loss, or will Duncan’s momentum propel him into the rankings? Let’s dive in.

MMAmania.com has confirmed through multiple sources that No. 12-ranked UFC middleweight Roman Dolidze will face the rising star Christian Leroy Duncan at The O2 Arena in London, England. This matchup pits a seasoned veteran against a surging contender, and the stakes couldn’t be higher. For Duncan, a win here could mean a long-awaited breakthrough into the middleweight Top 15. For Dolidze, it’s about redemption after a brutal defeat.

Dolidze (15-4) enters this fight looking to recover from what many consider the worst loss of his career. At 37, the Georgian fighter was dominated by Anthony Hernandez at UFC Vegas 109, suffering a fourth-round submission loss that snapped his three-fight winning streak. That streak included impressive victories over Marvin Vettori, Kevin Holland, and Anthony Smith, but consistency has been Dolidze’s Achilles’ heel, with a 3-3 record in his last six fights. Can he regain his footing, or is his time in the spotlight fading?

On the other side of the Octagon, Duncan (13-2) is on a tear. The U.K. standout is fresh off one of the most brutal knockouts of 2026, finishing Marco Tulio with a spinning back fist followed by a vicious strike. With three consecutive wins and back-to-back Performance of the Night bonuses, Duncan is proving he’s a force to be reckoned with. And this is the part most people miss: Duncan has never lost a fight in London, adding an extra layer of intrigue to this matchup.

But here’s the real question: Is Duncan ready to dethrone a ranked veteran like Dolidze, or will experience prevail over momentum? This fight isn’t just about rankings—it’s about legacy. For Dolidze, it’s a chance to prove he still belongs in the conversation. For Duncan, it’s an opportunity to announce himself as a legitimate contender. Fans have been waiting for Duncan’s breakout moment, and this could be it.

No other bouts have been announced for UFC London yet, but this fight alone is worth the price of admission. Will Dolidze reclaim his form, or will Duncan’s rise continue? Let us know your thoughts in the comments—who are you betting on, and why? For a full schedule of upcoming UFC events, click here.