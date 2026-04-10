UFC London 2024: Full Fight Card Preview | Movsar Evloev vs Lerone Murphy (2026)

The UFC is bringing its action-packed fight night to London for the sixth time since the pandemic, and this year's event at The O2 Arena promises to be a thrilling showcase of talent. With a mix of established UK fighters and rising stars from around the globe, the card is stacked with exciting matchups that will keep fans on the edge of their seats. From featherweight title contenders to lightweight prospects, the UFC London event has something for every fan of the sport.

One of the most highly anticipated bouts is the main event between Movsar Evloev and Lerone Murphy. Both fighters are on winning streaks and have the potential to become the next featherweight champion. Evloev, with his 19-0 record, has been a force to be reckoned with in the UFC, while Murphy, with his 9-0 record, is a rising star in the UK scene. The battle between these two unbeatens could very well decide the next challenger for the title.

The co-main event features Luke Riley, an undefeated Liverpool featherweight, taking on Michael Aswell Jr. Riley has been making waves in the UFC with his impressive wins, while Aswell Jr. is a seasoned veteran who has shown promise in his UFC debut. This bout will be a test of skill and endurance for both fighters.

Michael "Venom" Page, a British MMA icon, will face off against Sam Patterson in a welterweight showdown. Page, with his karate background, has been a consistent force in the UFC, while Patterson has been on a winning streak, rising to the doorstep of the Top 15. This bout will be a clash of styles and strategies.

Iwo Baraniewski, a Polish light heavyweight, will welcome Austen Lane to the UFC. Baraniewski, with his Judo background, has been making waves in the division, while Lane, a former NFL player, brings power and experience to the Octagon. This bout will be a test of strength and technique.

Roman Dolidze, a top 15 middleweight, will battle rising star Christian Leroy Duncan. Dolidze, with his grappling skills, has been a consistent winner in the UFC, while Duncan, with his dynamic form, has been on a winning streak. This bout will be a test of endurance and strategy.

Kurtis Campbell, a newcomer to the UFC, will face off against Danny Silva in a featherweight clash. Campbell, with his engaging personality, has been on a winning streak, while Silva, a game fighter, has shown promise in his UFC debut. This bout will be a test of skill and determination.

The preliminary card is also stacked with exciting matchups, including Mason Jones vs Axel Sola, Nathaniel Wood vs Losene Keita, and Shanelle Dyer vs Ravena Oliveira. Each bout will be a test of skill and strategy, with rising stars looking to make their mark in the UFC.

The UFC London event is a must-watch for fans of the sport, with a mix of established stars and rising talents. From featherweight title contenders to lightweight prospects, the card is stacked with exciting matchups that will keep fans on the edge of their seats. So, get your tickets and tune in to witness the action-packed UFC London event.