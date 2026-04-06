UFC Houston: Strickland vs. Hernandez - Main Card Results and Highlights (2026)

Get ready for an explosive night of UFC action as we return to Houston, Texas, after a four-year hiatus! This highly anticipated middleweight showdown will pit former champion Sean Strickland, currently ranked No. 3, against the formidable No. 4 contender, Anthony Hernandez. It's a battle that promises to ignite the Toyota Center on February 21, 2026.

UFC Fight Night: Strickland vs. Hernandez is set to deliver an evening of thrilling fights, with the prelims kicking off at 5 pm ET/2 pm PT and the main card lighting up your screens at 8 pm ET/5 pm PT. Don't miss a second of the action, as you can catch the entire card live on Paramount+.

But here's where it gets intriguing...

In the co-main event, we have a clash of welterweight knockout specialists. No. 12 ranked Geoff Neal, hailing from Dallas, TX, will lock horns with Uroš Medić, a finisher with a 100% success rate. Medić, originally from Novi Sad, Serbia, now fights out of Anchorage, AK. This bout is sure to deliver some devastating strikes and leave fans on the edge of their seats.

And in the main event, former middleweight king Sean Strickland returns to the octagon after a year-long absence. Strickland, fighting out of Corona, CA, will aim to reaffirm his ranking against the red-hot Anthony Hernandez, who enters this bout riding an impressive 8-fight win streak. Hernandez, from Dunnigan, CA, is ranked No. 4 and has his sights set on climbing even higher.

And this is the part most people miss...

Featherweight contender Dan Ige, ranked No. 14, will face the fast-rising prospect Melquizael Costa in a bout that could steal the show. Ige, fighting out of Las Vegas, NV, by way of Haleiwa, HI, will look to add another highlight to his impressive resume against Costa, who boasts a five-fight win streak and fights out of Bauru, São Paulo, Brazil.

Stay tuned for live updates, highlights, and interviews throughout the event. We'll keep you in the loop with official results, so you won't miss a beat.

Don't forget to catch the prelims, which start at 5 pm ET/2 pm PT, and then settle in for the main card on Paramount+ at 8 pm ET/5 pm PT.

Are you ready for this action-packed UFC Fight Night? Who do you think will emerge victorious in these highly anticipated matchups? Let's discuss in the comments and share your predictions!