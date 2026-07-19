UFC Houston: Melquizael Costa vs. Dan Ige - Fight Preview & Analysis (2026)

The Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) is bringing an exciting new addition to its Houston event, UFC Fight Night 267. On February 21, 2026, at the Toyota Center, fans will witness a highly anticipated featherweight showdown between two rising stars: Melquizael Costa and Dan Ige.

Melquizael Costa, the 2025 Under-the-Radar Fighter of the Year, is set to step into the octagon for his much-deserved marquee fight. He's been on a winning streak, with four victories in 2025, including impressive wins over Andre Fili, Christian Rodriguez, and Julian Erosa. His most recent victory was a stunning head kick knockout of Morgan Charriere, showcasing his dynamic and powerful style.

On the other side of the cage, Dan Ige is looking to rebound from a unanimous decision loss to Patricio 'Pitbull' in July. Despite this setback, Ige has faced tough competition, losing only to top contenders Lerone Murphy and Diego Lopes. This bout promises an exciting display of skill and determination as both fighters aim to climb back up the rankings.

The addition of this featherweight matchup to UFC Fight Night 267 is a significant boost to the card, which already features a star-studded lineup. Other notable fights include Sean Strickland vs. Anthony Hernandez, Ante Delija vs. Serghei Spivac, and many more. With such a diverse and talented group of fighters, this event is sure to deliver unforgettable moments and showcase the very best of the UFC's rising stars.