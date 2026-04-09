UFC Houston: 3 Fighters Hospitalized, Harrell's Brutal KO, Brahimaj's Streak Snapped (2026)

Three fighters were rushed to the hospital following the UFC Houston event, raising concerns about fighter safety and the potential risks of the sport. The incident occurred on Saturday, February 21, 2026, at the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas. According to MMAmania.com, Ramiz Brahimaj, Nora Cornolle, and UFC newcomer Josiah Harrell were transported to a local hospital for precautionary reasons after their respective bouts.

Josiah Harrell, a 27-year-old with an 11-1 record, suffered a devastating knockout loss to rising prospect Jacobe Smith. The finish was one of the most violent stoppages on the card, with Harrell rendered unconscious after a reversal led to a crushing sequence from Smith. UFC CEO Dana White addressed the knockout during his post-fight press conference, calling it one of the worst he's seen in recent memory and noting that the promotion will continue to monitor Harrell in the coming days.

Brahimaj, with a 13-6 record, was also transported for precautionary CT scans following a hard-fought three-round battle against Puna Soriano. The loss snapped his three-fight win streak, which included finishes over Austin Vanderford, Billy Goff, and Mickey Gall. Notably, Brahimaj owns a 100% finish rate in his victories and has yet to win a decision in his career, with all but one of his losses coming by decision.

Nora Cornolle, with a 9-4 record, was taken to the hospital for a scan of her shoulder and collarbone after being submitted by Joselyne Edwards on the UFC Houston prelims. After the fight, she was screaming in pain and could not leave the arena on her feet, resulting in her being carted out. She was also knocked out with a slam before the finishing sequence, but the referee did not catch it. The 36-year-old French fighter is now riding a two-fight losing streak, and UFC Houston was her first stoppage loss.

While it is not uncommon for UFC to transport fighters to the hospital for precautionary reasons, especially after three-round battles or nasty knockouts, the incident has raised questions about fighter safety and the potential risks of the sport. The results of both fighters' scans have not been disclosed, but the UFC has assured that they will continue to monitor the fighters' health in the coming days.