UFC Freedom 250: Diego Lopes vs. Steve Garcia - A Perfect Matchup (2026)

Diego Lopes, a former two-time UFC title challenger, is gearing up for his highly anticipated bout with rising star Steve Garcia at the upcoming UFC Freedom 250 event. Lopes, known for his aggressive and dynamic fighting style, believes that Garcia's approach will be pivotal in shaping the outcome of their June 14th showdown in Washington, D.C. on Paramount+.

Lopes, with a record of 27-8 in MMA and 6-3 in the UFC, is no stranger to high-stakes battles. His recent loss to the reigning UFC featherweight champion, Alexander Volkanovski, has not deterred his enthusiasm for the sport. Lopes embraces the challenge of facing Garcia, who has been on a remarkable winning streak, knocking out six of his last seven opponents.

In a recent interview with MMA Junkie, Lopes expressed his confidence in his ability to counter Garcia's aggressive tactics. He believes that Garcia's tendency to stick to a familiar game plan could be his downfall. Lopes stated, 'I think maybe he'll try and change a couple of things because he knows I'm so dangerous in the fight.'

Lopes' fighting philosophy revolves around embracing the challenge and embracing the thrill of competition. He said, 'I just like to fight. I just like to do my job. UFC are looking for people like this, the people who like to fight. I don't care. I just lost for the title. I don't care to take the next shot.'

Despite his recent setback, Lopes remains focused on his goal of reclaiming the title. At 31 years old, he is acutely aware of the limited time he has to continue his illustrious career. He added, 'I know I don't have a long time to keep fighting. I'm 31 years old. I came to the UFC three years ago. I need to put in the work.'

The upcoming fight between Lopes and Garcia promises to be an exhilarating display of skill and strategy. Lopes' ability to adapt and counter Garcia's aggressive style could be the key to his success. As the event draws closer, fans can anticipate an intense and captivating battle that will undoubtedly leave a lasting impression on the UFC landscape.