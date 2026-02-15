UFC 327: Kevin Holland vs. Randy Brown - A Banger on the Beach (2026)

Get ready for a thrilling showdown at UFC 327! The highly anticipated bout between Kevin Holland and Randy Brown is set to take place on April 11, 2026, at the Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida. This welterweight clash promises to be an explosive display of striking prowess and endurance. With both fighters standing at 6-foot-3, this match-up is a true test of skill and strategy. Holland, known for his dynamic style, had a mixed bag of results in 2025, with wins over Gunnar Nelson and Vicente Luque, but also suffered setbacks against Daniel Rodriguez and Mike Mallott. Brown, on the other hand, is a force to be reckoned with, aiming to bounce back from a controversial split decision loss to Bryan Battle. With both fighters boasting impressive records, this fight is a must-watch for any MMA enthusiast. Don't miss out on the action! Check out the full card: Dominick Reyes vs. Johnny Walker, Loopy Godinez vs. Tatiana Suarez, Paulo Costa vs. Azamat Murzakanov, Nate Landwehr vs. Cub Swanson, Andre Lima vs. Choi Dong-Hun, and Kyle Daukaus vs. Vicente Luque. Stay tuned for more updates on the UFC's exciting schedule!