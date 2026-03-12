UFC 325: West Australian Rising Star Quillan Salkilld's Journey to a Four-Fight Deal (2026)

Get ready for an exciting chapter in the world of UFC! Quillan Salkilld, a rising star from Western Australia, has just secured a four-fight deal, and his upcoming bout against Jamie Mullarkey is generating buzz. But here's where it gets controversial: some are questioning whether this deal is a step too far for a relatively unknown fighter.

Salkilld's journey to this point has been an inspiring one. Hailing from the land Down Under, he's proven his mettle in the octagon, showcasing a unique blend of skill and determination. His upcoming fight against Mullarkey is a chance to prove his worth and solidify his place in the UFC's elite.

However, the four-fight deal has sparked debate among fans and analysts. While some see it as a well-deserved opportunity for a talented fighter, others argue that it sets a precedent that could lead to an influx of inexperienced fighters into the UFC.

And this is the part most people miss: the impact of these deals on the sport's integrity. With more fighters getting deals based on potential rather than proven track records, the risk of dilution in the UFC's competitive landscape looms large.

So, what's your take on this? Is Salkilld's deal a testament to the UFC's commitment to nurturing talent, or does it signal a shift towards a more commercialized approach to fighter selection? Weigh in with your thoughts in the comments below!