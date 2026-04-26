UFC 325 Scandal: Aaron Tau's Weigh-In Cheat Attempt Explained | Full Statement & Fallout (2026)

Here’s a shocking revelation that’s got the MMA world buzzing: a UFC 325 fighter tried to pull off a weigh-in cheat, only to be pulled from the event entirely. But here’s where it gets controversial—was it a desperate attempt to secure a spot, or a misguided strategy gone wrong? Let’s dive in.

This weekend, the UFC returns with its highly anticipated UFC 325, marking the promotion’s first event in The Emerald City since 2023. Headlined by a featherweight title clash between reigning champion Alexander Volkanovski and challenger Diego Lopes, the card also features a slew of talent from the Oceanic region. Among them was Aaron Tau, a Kiwi flyweight aiming to clinch a UFC contract in the Road to the UFC final. But his journey took an unexpected turn during the weigh-in.

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In a move reminiscent of Daniel Cormier’s infamous towel-assisted weigh-in, Tau attempted to manipulate the scales by resting his elbows on the weigh-in box. And this is the part most people miss— instead of shaving off a few ounces, he ended up weighing in at a staggering 121 lbs, well below the 126-lb flyweight limit. This triggered a re-weigh, where he tipped the scales at 129 lbs, officially missing weight. As a result, his bout against Namsrai Batbayer was canceled, and he was removed from the card.

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Just hours later, Tau took to Instagram to address the debacle. “I need to apologize to my opponent, the UFC, my team, and my fans,” he wrote. “I had one job—to make weight and fight. I didn’t do that. I’m sorry.” His candid apology has sparked debate among fans: was this a rookie mistake or a calculated risk gone awry?

Meanwhile, the main event has MMA enthusiasts divided. With Volkanovski having dominated Lopes last April, over 70% of Bloody Elbow poll voters predict ‘The Great’ will retain his title. But here’s the kicker: could Lopes pull off the upset of the year? Out of 1,162 votes, only 331 believe he can dethrone the champ. What’s your take?

As UFC 325 unfolds, one thing’s clear: the drama doesn’t just happen in the octagon. From weigh-in controversies to title fights, this event has it all. But here’s the real question—should fighters face harsher penalties for weigh-in mishaps, or is the current system fair? Let us know in the comments below. And don’t forget to join our newsletter for weekly MMA insights delivered straight to your inbox!

UFC 325 Scandal: Aaron Tau's Weigh-In Cheat Attempt Explained | Full Statement & Fallout (2026)

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