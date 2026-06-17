UFC 325 Loses Fight of the Night Contender: Crute vs. Jacoby OFF! (2026)

The UFC is facing significant challenges as it gears up for its first events of 2026, and the latest developments are sure to grab your attention. Just recently, news broke that UFC 324 has lost a highly anticipated co-main event matchup between Kayla Harrison and Amanda Nunes, creating quite a stir in the MMA community.

The reigning bantamweight champion, Amanda Nunes, has been forced to withdraw from the fight due to a serious neck injury that necessitated surgical intervention. This unfortunate turn of events not only affects UFC 324 but also casts a shadow over UFC 325, which is scheduled to take place in Sydney, Australia, on January 31.

LATEST UPDATE: Mauricio Ruffy has made headlines by asserting his continued association with Fighting Nerds, despite having removed them from his corner for UFC 325.

With Harrison vs. Nunes now off the table, fans are left to ponder which match at UFC 324 they are looking forward to the most. What about you? Is there a specific fight that excites you? 🤔

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In another unfortunate piece of news, the highly anticipated bout between Jimmy Crute and Dustin Jacoby has also been called off. Crute, who is well-loved by fans, was set to showcase his skills against fellow fighter Jacoby later this month. Both competitors are known for their explosive finishing abilities, making this matchup a strong contender for the Fight of the Night award at UFC 325.

Crute took to Instagram to share the disappointing news with his followers, stating, "Good morning, everyone. I have some pretty disappointing news. On Monday, I completely ruptured my ACL. I’m out of my fight against Dustin. I’m extremely disappointed. I’m obviously very disappointed and gutted, but I think I can use this opportunity to grow with patience. In nine, 10 months, I’ll come back stronger. More in tune with my body, stronger legs. God is good, and there’s a reason for this, so, yeah. Little speed bump, but I’ll be back stronger."

At this point, it remains uncertain whether Jacoby will find a new opponent in time for UFC 325.

Now, let's shift our focus to Alexander Volkanovski, the UFC featherweight champion, amidst swirling rumors regarding his potential retirement following UFC 325. The champion is slated to defend his title in a much-anticipated rematch against Diego Lopes, which is expected to be the main event.

Recently, Volkanovski addressed the retirement speculations during an interview with Ariel Helwani. He stated, "I don’t know where (the retirement rumors) came from exactly. If I were to get beaten up, would I come back to fight? No. But that’s not in my plans. Unless things go horrendously wrong, I’m planning on going back out there. Whether it’s the next one taking on an undefeated fighter in the UFC or something like that, that’s appealing, maybe that’s one I could finish up on. Right now, I plan on everything going well, getting my hand raised and taking minimal damage so I can have a quick turnaround and continue fighting."

As we move forward, we encourage you to engage with these unfolding stories. Do you believe that Volkanovski should consider retirement after UFC 325? Or do you think he should keep competing? Your insights matter, so don't hesitate to share your opinions below!

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