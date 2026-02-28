UFC 324: Gaethje vs Pimblett - FULL FIGHT RESULTS & KNOCKOUTS! (2026)

Get ready for an action-packed night as the UFC 324: Gaethje vs Pimblett event takes center stage! The main event features a highly anticipated showdown between the formidable Justin Gaethje, a former interim UFC lightweight champion and BMF titleholder, and the charismatic Paddy Pimblett, a fan favorite. But that's not all! The co-main event will see a thrilling bantamweight clash between the former UFC champion and current No. 2 ranked contender, Sean O'Malley, and the No. 5 ranked Song Yadong. UFC 324 promises to be an unforgettable spectacle, with early prelims starting at 5:30pm ET/2:30pm PT, followed by the prelims at 7pm ET/4pm PT, and the main card live on Paramount+ at 9pm ET/6pm PT. Stay tuned for live results, fight recaps, and exclusive backstage interviews as we bring you all the action from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. But here's where it gets controversial... Who do you think will emerge victorious in this highly anticipated showdown? And this is the part most people miss... The undercard bouts could just as easily steal the show, so don't miss out on the early prelims! Don't forget to tune in and share your thoughts in the comments below. Will you be watching UFC 324? What are your predictions for the main event?

UFC 324: Gaethje vs Pimblett - FULL FIGHT RESULTS & KNOCKOUTS! (2026)

