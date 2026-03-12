UFC 2026: The Dream Fights We Want to See (2026)

Missed opportunities in 2025: Will the UFC learn from its mistakes and deliver epic fights in 2026? The premier MMA promotion, the UFC, had a year filled with potential, yet some highly anticipated matchups slipped through the cracks. Now, as we look ahead to 2026, the question is: can the UFC deliver the 'super fights' fans crave? Here are my top 5 dream fights I'm eagerly awaiting to see!

5. Khamzat Chimaev vs. Nassourdine Imavov:

This fight is likely to happen early in 2026. Chimaev, the UFC middleweight champion, needs to stay active, and he's expressed a desire to maximize his earnings. Imavov has been dominating the 185lb division, posing a serious threat to 'Borz'. Imavov's striking and grappling skills make this matchup potentially explosive, and it's arguably the best middleweight fight that can be made right now.

4. Petr Yan vs. Sean O’Malley 2:

Following the end of Merab Dvalishvili's bantamweight title reign, a rematch between Petr Yan and Sean O’Malley has become extremely possible again. The first fight between 'Suga' and Yan was controversial, a rematch is a must. O'Malley remains one of the most popular fighters in the promotion, and he hopes to secure a rematch against Yan.

3. Islam Makhachev vs. Michael Morales:

Here's where it gets controversial... I'm most excited to see Makhachev defend his title against Michael Morales. I'm tired of seeing champions move between weight classes, leaving their divisions stagnant. Morales has shown the skills to challenge any fighter, and his size advantage could make him the toughest test of Makhachev’s career.

2. Tom Aspinall vs. Alex Pereira:

This is potentially the only 'super fight' on my list, pitting fighters from different weight classes against each other. Aspinall, the current heavyweight champion, could face Pereira. If Pereira is serious about moving up, he needs to become the champion. Aspinall first needs to beat Ciryl Gane in their likely rematch before this fight can happen.

1. Ilia Topuria vs. Arman Tsarukyan:

Cue the controversy! While many want to see Topuria vs. Makhachev, I'd rather see Topuria defend his title at 155lbs against Arman Tsarukyan. This would keep the division moving and offer a thrilling contest.

What are your dream UFC fights for 2026? Share your thoughts in the comments below! Do you agree or disagree with these picks? Let's discuss!