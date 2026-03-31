UEFA Nations League 2026/27: League Phase Draw Breakdown (2026)

The 2026/27 UEFA Nations League league phase draw took place in Brussels on Thursday, February 12, 2026. Here's a breakdown of the results and how the draw worked.

League A

Groups:

- Group A1: France, Italy, Belgium, Türkiye

- Group A2: Germany, Netherlands, Serbia, Greece

- Group A3: Spain, Croatia, England, Czechia

- Group A4: Portugal, Denmark, Norway, Wales

Draw Pots:

- Pot 1: Portugal, Spain, France, Germany

- Pot 2: Italy, Netherlands, Denmark, Croatia

- Pot 3: Serbia, Belgium, England, Norway

- Pot 4: Wales, Czechia, Greece, Türkiye

League B

Groups:

- Group B1: Scotland, Switzerland, Slovenia, North Macedonia

- Group B2: Hungary, Ukraine, Georgia, Northern Ireland

- Group B3: Israel, Austria, Republic of Ireland, Kosovo

- Group B4: Poland, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Romania, Sweden

Draw Pots:

- Pot 1: Scotland, Hungary, Poland, Israel

- Pot 2: Switzerland, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Austria, Ukraine

- Pot 3: Slovenia, Georgia, Republic of Ireland, Romania

- Pot 4: Sweden, North Macedonia, Northern Ireland, Kosovo

League C

Groups:

- Group C1: Albania, Finland, Belarus, San Marino

- Group C2: Montenegro, Armenia, Cyprus, Latvia or Gibraltar

- Group C3: Kazakhstan, Slovakia, Faroe Islands, Moldova

- Group C4: Iceland, Bulgaria, Estonia, Luxembourg or Malta

Draw Pots:

- Pot 1: Iceland, Albania, Montenegro, Kazakhstan

- Pot 2: Finland, Slovakia, Bulgaria, Armenia

- Pot 3: Belarus, Faroe Islands, Cyprus, Estonia

- Pot 4: Latvia or Gibraltar, Luxembourg or Malta, Moldova, San Marino

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League D

Groups:

- Group D1: Gibraltar or Latvia, Malta or Luxembourg, Andorra

- Group D2: Lithuania, Azerbaijan, Liechtenstein

Draw Pots:

- Pot 1: Azerbaijan, Lithuania, Gibraltar or Latvia, Malta or Luxembourg

- Pot 2: Liechtenstein, Andorra

Draw Procedure

The draw followed a specific process for each league, ensuring fair distribution of teams.

Draw Conditions and Prohibitions

The draw considered various conditions to ensure fairness and avoid excessive travel and winter venue risks.

Dates

The league phase will take place from September 2026 to March 2027, with quarter-finals, play-offs, and the final tournament scheduled for later dates.