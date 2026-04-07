UEFA Champions League Highlights: Atalanta vs. BVB and Juventus vs. Galatasaray (2026)

Champions League Liveblog: Atalanta vs. BVB and Juventus vs. Galatasaray

The stage is set for an exhilarating evening of Champions League football, with two crucial matches on the agenda. Atalanta, determined to defy the odds, faces Borussia Dortmund in a bid to overcome their 2-0 deficit from the first leg. Meanwhile, Juventus, the Italian giants, embark on a challenging journey to reverse their 5-2 loss to Galatasaray. Join us for all the action as it unfolds!

The action kicks off at 17:45 GMT (18:45 CET) in the vibrant city of Bergamo. Atalanta, despite their recent setback in Germany, is poised to showcase their resilience and fighting spirit. The team's determination to stay in Europe is palpable, and they will be eager to make an impact from the outset.

As the clock strikes 20:00 GMT (21:00 CET), the spotlight shifts to Juventus, who find themselves in a must-win situation against Galatasaray. The Italian champions will need to summon their collective magic to overcome the 5-2 deficit from the first leg. The pressure is on, and the stage is set for a thrilling encounter.

Stay tuned as we bring you all the live updates, analysis, and insights from these highly anticipated matches. Don't miss a single moment of the Champions League drama!