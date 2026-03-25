UCLA Softball's 18-Run Inning vs Auburn! Grand Slam Highlights & Game Recap (2026)

Bold statement: UCLA softball delivered a crushing display, blasting Auburn with an 18-run inning that set the tone for a 23-1 mercy-rule finale. And this was no ordinary win—the 18-run third inning stands as UCLA’s biggest single-inning output this season, matching the total they put up in their season-opening 18-1 rout of UC Santa Barbara.

Here’s how the action unfolded. UCLA’s pitching pair, senior Taylor Tinsley and freshman Natalie Cable, combined to limit Auburn to just six hits across five innings. Tinsley pitched three innings, allowing only two hits, while Cable logged two innings with three hits and one run surrendered. The Bruins grabbed the lead in the second inning with three runs, setting the stage for a historic third.

In the bottom of the third, UCLA loaded the bases and broke the game wide open. After already extending the lead to 7-0, Megan Grant earned a bases-loaded walk to push the margin to 8-0. Senior infielder Jordan Woolery followed with a two-run double to left center, bringing two more runners home for a 10-0 advantage. Sophomore infielder Kaniya Bragg then doubled to left, clearing two more Bruins to make it 12-0.

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Ramsey Suarez, redshirt junior infielder, belted a homer to left center for a 15-0 lead. With the bases still juiced, sophomore outfielder Rylee Slimp delivered a two-run single, lifting the score to 17-0. Woolery capped the inning with a grand slam, pushing UCLA to a 21-0 edge as the third inning closed.

The Bruins tacked on two more runs in the fourth, and Auburn finally broke the shutout with their lone run in the top of the fifth before the mercy rule ended the game. Woolery, Bragg, Suarez, and Garcia each contributed three hits to UCLA’s effort, with Suarez driving in seven runs, Woolery six, Garcia four, and Bragg three.

Next up for UCLA is a Friday 3:30 p.m. PT matchup against Nevada at Big Dreams Sports Park in Cathedral City, California.

If you’re wondering what made this game so remarkable, it wasn’t just the final score; it was UCLA’s ability to seize control early, execute torching offense in one explosive inning, and close the door with a dominant pitching performance—showcasing both depth and timing that can intimidate opponents moving forward.