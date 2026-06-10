Attention, UCLA Bruins! A significant leadership change has been announced that will impact our beloved university's financial operations. Get ready for a new era of financial stewardship!

As of February 17, 2026, Chancellor Frenk has shared some exciting news with our community. Steve Agostini, who has been our trusted Vice Chancellor and Chief Financial Officer since 2024, has decided to step down from his role. But here's where it gets interesting: we already have a capable leader stepping up to fill the void.

Reem Hanna-Harwell, the Senior Associate Dean for Finance and Administration in the UCLA College, will take on the interim role of Vice Chancellor and Chief Financial Officer. With her extensive institutional knowledge, collaborative spirit, and strong financial leadership skills, Reem is the perfect choice to ensure a smooth transition and maintain the stability of our financial operations. We are incredibly grateful for her willingness to step into this crucial role.

The Office of the Vice Chancellor and Chief Financial Officer is a cornerstone of UCLA's success, overseeing our financial resources and supporting our academic, research, and public service endeavors. To find a permanent leader for this vital position, a national search will commence in the coming months. We will keep you updated on the progress of this search and any other relevant information as we move forward.

As we navigate this transition, let's rally around Reem and the entire financial leadership team. Their dedication and expertise are invaluable to our university's continued growth and prosperity.

So, Bruins, let's embrace this change and support our new interim leader! And this is the part most people miss: leadership transitions are an opportunity for growth and innovation. What are your thoughts on the future of UCLA's financial leadership? Feel free to share your insights and opinions in the comments below. We'd love to hear your perspective!