UCLA Football: Analyzing Kansas State TE Transfer Brayden Loftin's Impact in 2026 (2026)

Get ready for an exciting addition to the UCLA football team! We're talking about Brayden Loftin, a tight end transfer from Kansas State, and his potential impact on the Bruins' offense.

The UCLA-Loftin Connection: A Tale of Family and Football

Brayden Loftin's journey to UCLA began with a family connection. His younger brother, Chase, was already a freshman tight end at Florida State in 2025, where Darrick Yray, who would later become UCLA's General Manager, was working. This family tie and Yray's awareness of Loftin's talent set the stage for an intriguing transfer story.

The Transfer Portal Strategy: Early Bird Gets the Worm

Loftin announced his portal entry early, giving him and his representatives a head start in the transfer game. This strategic move allowed him to initiate contact with programs a month before the official transfer window, giving him an edge in the competitive world of college football transfers.

Recruit Rating and Ranking: A Three-Star Talent

Loftin is a three-star transfer prospect with a solid rating of 86. As a high school recruit, he was also rated three-stars and an 86, ranking him as the 60th best tight end nationally. These rankings showcase his potential and the skills he brings to the table.

The Scouting Report: Size, Mobility, and Versatility

Standing at 6'5