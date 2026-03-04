UCLA CB Jamier Johnson Enters Transfer Portal: What's Next for the Former 4-Star Recruit? (2026)

Breaking News: UCLA's cornerback, Jamier Johnson, has entered the NCAA Transfer Portal, shaking up the team's roster! This move signals a significant shift, and here's a closer look at what it means.

Johnson, a senior, previously played at Texas and Indiana before joining UCLA. But here's where it gets interesting: during his single season at UCLA, he didn't see any game action. Before UCLA, across four seasons (two at Texas and two at Indiana), Johnson racked up 46 tackles, two pass deflections, and one interception.

Before college, Johnson was a highly-regarded prospect. He was ranked as a four-star player and the No. 368 overall player in the 2021 class, according to the Rivals Industry Rating. He was also the No. 33 cornerback in his class and the No. 30 overall player from California, coming from John Muir High School.

The Departure: Johnson's decision comes after UCLA's coaching changes. The team recently hired Bob Chesney, formerly the head coach at James Madison, replacing Deshaun Foster. Chesney, who led James Madison to the College Football Playoff, has a clear vision for success at UCLA.

Chesney emphasized the importance of a winning culture, stating, "Success looks like winning. That’s what it looks like on a day-to-day basis." He highlighted the need to prepare for game-day situations, including pressure and distractions.

Chesney took over from Curt Cignetti at James Madison and continued to build on the foundation. In his two seasons, Chesney led the Dukes to a 21-6 record, including a notable loss to Oregon in the College Football Playoff. He aims to compete for a championship at UCLA.

