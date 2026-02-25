UCI Rankings Team Update 2026: Red Bull BORA Surges to 3rd Place! Evenepoel Dominates Spain (2026)

The UCI Rankings are heating up with a thrilling battle for the top spots! Red Bull BORA surges into the spotlight, thanks to the phenomenal Remco Evenepoel's latest triumph in Spain.

In this week's rankings update, we witness the impact of recent races, including the Muscat Classic, Volta Comunitat Valenciana, and Etoile de Bessèges. National championships in Colombia, South Africa, and the Asian Championships also played a role in shaping the standings.

UAE Team Emirates - XRG maintains its dominance, leading with 2301 points. Their strong performance in Spain, with Joao Almeida and Brandon McNulty securing top-10 GC finishes, extended their lead. But the real story lies in the teams chasing them.

UAE's Adam Yates narrowly missed the Muscat Classic win, settling for second, while Rui Oliveira finished seventh. However, Team Jayco AlUla stole the show in Oman, with Mauro Schmid's victory, earning 250 points. Schmid's early-season form is remarkable, with two wins and a second place in the Tour Down Under's GC.

But here's where it gets controversial: Red Bull BORA's rise to third place. Remco Evenepoel's masterclass in Spain, winning the GC and two stages, propelled the team forward. Evenepoel's dominance, despite the neutralized time trial, is a testament to his skill. His teammates, Pellizzari and Vlasov, also shone, finishing in the top 10 while supporting Remco's success.

XDS Astana Team, despite a strong showing in the Asian Championships, couldn't hold onto third place. Christian Scaroni and Henok Mulubrhan impressed, but national championships kept them from Spain and France, allowing Red Bull BORA to surge ahead.

As the rankings shift, one can't help but wonder: Is Remco Evenepoel's form sustainable? Can Red Bull BORA maintain their momentum? And will Team Jayco AlUla's Mauro Schmid continue his winning streak? The UCI Rankings are more exciting than ever, and we can't wait to see what the next races bring!