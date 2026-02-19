UCI Downhill Racing Teams 2026: Meet the Riders and Their Teams (2026)

Who will be competing in the thrilling world of downhill mountain biking in 2026? The anticipation is building as we approach this year's major events, thanks to the recent unveiling of the official UCI mountain bike racing team roster. You can find the details at the Pinkbike article linked here: https://www.pinkbike.com/news/the-uci-releases-the-2026-mountain-bike-racing-team-lists.html.

This year, there are 83 teams officially registered as UCI MTB Teams, and among them, 29 have enlisted riders specifically for downhill racing. This represents a slight decrease from last year's roster, which included 30 downhill teams.

It’s important to note that while some athletes may choose to compete independently or as part of teams that opted out of paying the UCI fees, the 2026 team list largely reflects the riders we can expect to see battling it out on the World Cup tracks throughout the season.

Curious to see who’s on the roster? Below is a comprehensive breakdown of the downhill racing teams for this year, along with the names of the riders representing each team. Keep in mind that this list exclusively highlights downhill racers and does not account for riders involved in cross-country (XC) or enduro (EDR) categories.

Downhill Racing Team Roster:

AON RACING



Harriet HARNDEN



Henry KERR



Stan NISBET



Reece WILSON

CANYON DH RACING



Troy BROSNAN



Marine CABIROU



Henri KIEFER



Aletha OSTGAARD



Luca SHAW

COMMENCAL 101



Sacha Gabriel BRIZIN



Oriol CUADRAT CASTELLS



Baptiste PIERRON

COMMENCAL SCHWALBE BY LES ORRES



Lisa BAUMANN



Tilly BOADLE



Valentina HÖLL



Evan MEDCALF



Antoine PIERRON See Also Lewis Bower's Stunning WorldTour Debut at Tour Down UnderTour de France 2027: Geraint Thomas on Wales' Historic Stage & Unpredictable ClimbsThe Pink Jersey Joke: Bruno Armirail's Unique Path at Team VismaAlUla Tour: Jonathan Milan's Sprint to Victory

COMMENCAL/MUC-OFF BY RIDING ADDICTION



Max ALRAN



Till ALRAN



Myriam NICOLE



Amaury PIERRON



Loris VERGIER

CONTINENTAL ATHERTON



Dan ATHERTON



Gee ATHERTON



Rachel ATHERTON



Malik BOATWRIGHT



Elise EMPEY



Charlie HATTON



Luke WAYMAN

CRESTLINE SPEED SHOP



Bode BURKE



Alden PATE



Frida Helena RØNNING



Gavin TOMLINSON

CUBE FACTORY RACING



Max HARTENSTERN



Kasper HICKMAN



Rosa ZIERL

CUBE NEXT GEN



Álvaro PESTANA

FRAMEWORKS RACING / TRP



Michael DELESALLE



Aaron GWIN



Raina LOGAR



Zanna LOGAR



Jack MCCREDIE



Anna NEWKIRK



Asa VERMETTE

GIANT FACTORY OFF-ROAD TEAM - DH



Dane JEWETT



Jakob JEWETT



Luke MEIER-SMITH



Rémi THIRION

MONDRAKER FACTORY RACING DH



Oli CLARK



Ronan DUNNE



Ignacio GARCIA AYORA



Ryan PINKERTON See Also Gran Fondo Doping Scandal: 41-Year-Old Champion Tests Positive for Steroids

MS-RACING



Rebecca BRUNO



Thomas BRUNO



Nick ETHERTON



Eleonora FARINA



Sebastian HOLGUIN VILLA



Tuhoto-Ariki PENE



Valentina ROA SANCHEZ



Gloria SCARSI



David TRUMMER



Kasper WOOLLEY

NORCO X ADIDAS RACE DIVISION



Lina FRENER



Danny HART



Gracey HEMSTREET



Bodhi KUHN



Greg MINNAAR



Erice VAN LEUVEN

NUKEPROOF AXESS RACING



Joe BREEDEN



Louise-Anna FERGUSON



Oscar GRIFFITHS



Mille JOHNSET



Milatul KHAQIMAH



Fernando Juan MUÑOZ



Camden RUTHERFURD

ORBEA FMD RACING



Phoebe GALE



Cole HULSEBOSCH



Martin MAES



Illy MORRISON



Darragh RYAN



Kaos SEAGRAVE



Tahnee SEAGRAVE



Oliver ZWAR

OUTLAW INTENSE RACING



Boston BRYANT



Cohen BUNDY



Alex MALLEN



Luke MALLEN



Drake PARKER



Jake POLITO



Pella WARD

PIVOT FACTORY RACING



Jenna HASTINGS



Bernard KERR



Dylan MAPLES



Roger VIEIRA

SANTA CRUZ BURGTEC BY GOODMAN



Lisa BOULADOU



Thomas ESTAQUE



Mylann FALQUET



Thibault LALY



Nathan PONTVIANNE



Raoul SCHNEEBERGER

SANTA CRUZ SYNDICATE



Jackson GOLDSTONE



Felix GRIFFITHS



Nina HOFFMANN



Eliana HULSEBOSCH



Andreas KOLB

SCOTT DOWNHILL FACTORY



Jess BLEWITT



Vicky CLAVEL



Benoit COULANGES



George Ethan CRAIK



Hugo MARINI



Dakotah NORTON

SPECIALIZED GRAVITY



Marcel BARRACHINA NAVARRO



Loic BRUNI



Ava CHAUMET LAGRANGE



Finn ILES



Marie Rosa JENSEN



Jordan WILLIAMS

STOIC RACING



Cameron BRAGG



Benny DE VALL



Landon DE VALL



Indy DEAVOLL

TEAM HIGH COUNTRY



Zac BRADLEY-HUDSON



Roisin MCGUINNESS



Ryder WILSON

THE ALLIANCE



Bellah BIRCHALL



Jackson CONNELLY



James MACDERMID



Sterling STEVENS-MCNAB



Ursula SUMMERS

TREK - UNBROKEN DH



Jack Oliver DAVIS



Sacha EARNEST



Oisin O CALLAGHAN



Lachlan STEVENS-MCNAB



Matt WALKER

UNNO FACTORY RACING DH



Simon CHAPELET



Filippo MURACHELLI



Davide PALAZZARI



Veronika WIDMANN

YETI / FOX FACTORY RACE TEAM



Matilda MELTON



Richard RUDE JR



Tyler WAITE



Jonty WILLIAMSON

YT RD



Erik IRMISCH



Hannes LEHMANN



Matyáš POVOLNÝ



Tristan STADLBAUER

As the competition heats up, which team or rider are you most excited to watch in action this year? With so many talented athletes on the list, it’s bound to be a thrilling season! Feel free to share your thoughts below; who do you think will dominate the downhill scene in 2026?