UCI Downhill Racing Teams 2026: Meet the Riders and Their Teams (2026)

Who will be competing in the thrilling world of downhill mountain biking in 2026? The anticipation is building as we approach this year's major events, thanks to the recent unveiling of the official UCI mountain bike racing team roster. You can find the details at the Pinkbike article linked here: https://www.pinkbike.com/news/the-uci-releases-the-2026-mountain-bike-racing-team-lists.html.

This year, there are 83 teams officially registered as UCI MTB Teams, and among them, 29 have enlisted riders specifically for downhill racing. This represents a slight decrease from last year's roster, which included 30 downhill teams.

It’s important to note that while some athletes may choose to compete independently or as part of teams that opted out of paying the UCI fees, the 2026 team list largely reflects the riders we can expect to see battling it out on the World Cup tracks throughout the season.

Curious to see who’s on the roster? Below is a comprehensive breakdown of the downhill racing teams for this year, along with the names of the riders representing each team. Keep in mind that this list exclusively highlights downhill racers and does not account for riders involved in cross-country (XC) or enduro (EDR) categories.

Downhill Racing Team Roster:

  • AON RACING

    Harriet HARNDEN

    Henry KERR

    Stan NISBET

    Reece WILSON

  • CANYON DH RACING

    Troy BROSNAN

    Marine CABIROU

    Henri KIEFER

    Aletha OSTGAARD

    Luca SHAW

  • COMMENCAL 101

    Sacha Gabriel BRIZIN

    Oriol CUADRAT CASTELLS

    Baptiste PIERRON

  • COMMENCAL SCHWALBE BY LES ORRES

    Lisa BAUMANN

    Tilly BOADLE

    Valentina HÖLL

    Evan MEDCALF

    Antoine PIERRON

  • COMMENCAL/MUC-OFF BY RIDING ADDICTION

    Max ALRAN

    Till ALRAN

    Myriam NICOLE

    Amaury PIERRON

    Loris VERGIER

  • CONTINENTAL ATHERTON

    Dan ATHERTON

    Gee ATHERTON

    Rachel ATHERTON

    Malik BOATWRIGHT

    Elise EMPEY

    Charlie HATTON

    Luke WAYMAN

  • CRESTLINE SPEED SHOP

    Bode BURKE

    Alden PATE

    Frida Helena RØNNING

    Gavin TOMLINSON

  • CUBE FACTORY RACING

    Max HARTENSTERN

    Kasper HICKMAN

    Rosa ZIERL

  • CUBE NEXT GEN

    Álvaro PESTANA

  • FRAMEWORKS RACING / TRP

    Michael DELESALLE

    Aaron GWIN

    Raina LOGAR

    Zanna LOGAR

    Jack MCCREDIE

    Anna NEWKIRK

    Asa VERMETTE

  • GIANT FACTORY OFF-ROAD TEAM - DH

    Dane JEWETT

    Jakob JEWETT

    Luke MEIER-SMITH

    Rémi THIRION

  • MONDRAKER FACTORY RACING DH

    Oli CLARK

    Ronan DUNNE

    Ignacio GARCIA AYORA

    Ryan PINKERTON

  • MS-RACING

    Rebecca BRUNO

    Thomas BRUNO

    Nick ETHERTON

    Eleonora FARINA

    Sebastian HOLGUIN VILLA

    Tuhoto-Ariki PENE

    Valentina ROA SANCHEZ

    Gloria SCARSI

    David TRUMMER

    Kasper WOOLLEY

  • NORCO X ADIDAS RACE DIVISION

    Lina FRENER

    Danny HART

    Gracey HEMSTREET

    Bodhi KUHN

    Greg MINNAAR

    Erice VAN LEUVEN

  • NUKEPROOF AXESS RACING

    Joe BREEDEN

    Louise-Anna FERGUSON

    Oscar GRIFFITHS

    Mille JOHNSET

    Milatul KHAQIMAH

    Fernando Juan MUÑOZ

    Camden RUTHERFURD

  • ORBEA FMD RACING

    Phoebe GALE

    Cole HULSEBOSCH

    Martin MAES

    Illy MORRISON

    Darragh RYAN

    Kaos SEAGRAVE

    Tahnee SEAGRAVE

    Oliver ZWAR

  • OUTLAW INTENSE RACING

    Boston BRYANT

    Cohen BUNDY

    Alex MALLEN

    Luke MALLEN

    Drake PARKER

    Jake POLITO

    Pella WARD

  • PIVOT FACTORY RACING

    Jenna HASTINGS

    Bernard KERR

    Dylan MAPLES

    Roger VIEIRA

  • SANTA CRUZ BURGTEC BY GOODMAN

    Lisa BOULADOU

    Thomas ESTAQUE

    Mylann FALQUET

    Thibault LALY

    Nathan PONTVIANNE

    Raoul SCHNEEBERGER

  • SANTA CRUZ SYNDICATE

    Jackson GOLDSTONE

    Felix GRIFFITHS

    Nina HOFFMANN

    Eliana HULSEBOSCH

    Andreas KOLB

  • SCOTT DOWNHILL FACTORY

    Jess BLEWITT

    Vicky CLAVEL

    Benoit COULANGES

    George Ethan CRAIK

    Hugo MARINI

    Dakotah NORTON

  • SPECIALIZED GRAVITY

    Marcel BARRACHINA NAVARRO

    Loic BRUNI

    Ava CHAUMET LAGRANGE

    Finn ILES

    Marie Rosa JENSEN

    Jordan WILLIAMS

  • STOIC RACING

    Cameron BRAGG

    Benny DE VALL

    Landon DE VALL

    Indy DEAVOLL

  • TEAM HIGH COUNTRY

    Zac BRADLEY-HUDSON

    Roisin MCGUINNESS

    Ryder WILSON

  • THE ALLIANCE

    Bellah BIRCHALL

    Jackson CONNELLY

    James MACDERMID

    Sterling STEVENS-MCNAB

    Ursula SUMMERS

  • TREK - UNBROKEN DH

    Jack Oliver DAVIS

    Sacha EARNEST

    Oisin O CALLAGHAN

    Lachlan STEVENS-MCNAB

    Matt WALKER

  • UNNO FACTORY RACING DH

    Simon CHAPELET

    Filippo MURACHELLI

    Davide PALAZZARI

    Veronika WIDMANN

  • YETI / FOX FACTORY RACE TEAM

    Matilda MELTON

    Richard RUDE JR

    Tyler WAITE

    Jonty WILLIAMSON

  • YT RD

    Erik IRMISCH

    Hannes LEHMANN

    Matyáš POVOLNÝ

    Tristan STADLBAUER

As the competition heats up, which team or rider are you most excited to watch in action this year? With so many talented athletes on the list, it’s bound to be a thrilling season! Feel free to share your thoughts below; who do you think will dominate the downhill scene in 2026?

