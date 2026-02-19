UCI Downhill Racing Teams 2026: Meet the Riders and Their Teams (2026)

Who will be competing in the thrilling world of downhill mountain biking in 2026? The anticipation is building as we approach this year's major events, thanks to the recent unveiling of the official UCI mountain bike racing team roster. You can find the details at the Pinkbike article linked here: https://www.pinkbike.com/news/the-uci-releases-the-2026-mountain-bike-racing-team-lists.html.
This year, there are 83 teams officially registered as UCI MTB Teams, and among them, 29 have enlisted riders specifically for downhill racing. This represents a slight decrease from last year's roster, which included 30 downhill teams.
It’s important to note that while some athletes may choose to compete independently or as part of teams that opted out of paying the UCI fees, the 2026 team list largely reflects the riders we can expect to see battling it out on the World Cup tracks throughout the season.
Curious to see who’s on the roster? Below is a comprehensive breakdown of the downhill racing teams for this year, along with the names of the riders representing each team. Keep in mind that this list exclusively highlights downhill racers and does not account for riders involved in cross-country (XC) or enduro (EDR) categories.
Downhill Racing Team Roster:
AON RACING
Harriet HARNDEN
Henry KERR
Stan NISBET
Reece WILSON
CANYON DH RACING
Troy BROSNAN
Marine CABIROU
Henri KIEFER
Aletha OSTGAARD
Luca SHAW
COMMENCAL 101
Sacha Gabriel BRIZIN
Oriol CUADRAT CASTELLS
Baptiste PIERRON
COMMENCAL SCHWALBE BY LES ORRES
Lisa BAUMANN
Tilly BOADLE
Valentina HÖLL
Evan MEDCALF
Antoine PIERRON
COMMENCAL/MUC-OFF BY RIDING ADDICTION
Max ALRAN
Till ALRAN
Myriam NICOLE
Amaury PIERRON
Loris VERGIER
CONTINENTAL ATHERTON
Dan ATHERTON
Gee ATHERTON
Rachel ATHERTON
Malik BOATWRIGHT
Elise EMPEY
Charlie HATTON
Luke WAYMAN
CRESTLINE SPEED SHOP
Bode BURKE
Alden PATE
Frida Helena RØNNING
Gavin TOMLINSON
CUBE FACTORY RACING
Max HARTENSTERN
Kasper HICKMAN
Rosa ZIERL
CUBE NEXT GEN
Álvaro PESTANA
FRAMEWORKS RACING / TRP
Michael DELESALLE
Aaron GWIN
Raina LOGAR
Zanna LOGAR
Jack MCCREDIE
Anna NEWKIRK
Asa VERMETTE
GIANT FACTORY OFF-ROAD TEAM - DH
Dane JEWETT
Jakob JEWETT
Luke MEIER-SMITH
Rémi THIRION
MONDRAKER FACTORY RACING DH
Oli CLARK
Ronan DUNNE
Ignacio GARCIA AYORA
Ryan PINKERTON
MS-RACING
Rebecca BRUNO
Thomas BRUNO
Nick ETHERTON
Eleonora FARINA
Sebastian HOLGUIN VILLA
Tuhoto-Ariki PENE
Valentina ROA SANCHEZ
Gloria SCARSI
David TRUMMER
Kasper WOOLLEY
NORCO X ADIDAS RACE DIVISION
Lina FRENER
Danny HART
Gracey HEMSTREET
Bodhi KUHN
Greg MINNAAR
Erice VAN LEUVEN
NUKEPROOF AXESS RACING
Joe BREEDEN
Louise-Anna FERGUSON
Oscar GRIFFITHS
Mille JOHNSET
Milatul KHAQIMAH
Fernando Juan MUÑOZ
Camden RUTHERFURD
ORBEA FMD RACING
Phoebe GALE
Cole HULSEBOSCH
Martin MAES
Illy MORRISON
Darragh RYAN
Kaos SEAGRAVE
Tahnee SEAGRAVE
Oliver ZWAR
OUTLAW INTENSE RACING
Boston BRYANT
Cohen BUNDY
Alex MALLEN
Luke MALLEN
Drake PARKER
Jake POLITO
Pella WARD
PIVOT FACTORY RACING
Jenna HASTINGS
Bernard KERR
Dylan MAPLES
Roger VIEIRA
SANTA CRUZ BURGTEC BY GOODMAN
Lisa BOULADOU
Thomas ESTAQUE
Mylann FALQUET
Thibault LALY
Nathan PONTVIANNE
Raoul SCHNEEBERGER
SANTA CRUZ SYNDICATE
Jackson GOLDSTONE
Felix GRIFFITHS
Nina HOFFMANN
Eliana HULSEBOSCH
Andreas KOLB
SCOTT DOWNHILL FACTORY
Jess BLEWITT
Vicky CLAVEL
Benoit COULANGES
George Ethan CRAIK
Hugo MARINI
Dakotah NORTON
SPECIALIZED GRAVITY
Marcel BARRACHINA NAVARRO
Loic BRUNI
Ava CHAUMET LAGRANGE
Finn ILES
Marie Rosa JENSEN
Jordan WILLIAMS
STOIC RACING
Cameron BRAGG
Benny DE VALL
Landon DE VALL
Indy DEAVOLL
TEAM HIGH COUNTRY
Zac BRADLEY-HUDSON
Roisin MCGUINNESS
Ryder WILSON
THE ALLIANCE
Bellah BIRCHALL
Jackson CONNELLY
James MACDERMID
Sterling STEVENS-MCNAB
Ursula SUMMERS
TREK - UNBROKEN DH
Jack Oliver DAVIS
Sacha EARNEST
Oisin O CALLAGHAN
Lachlan STEVENS-MCNAB
Matt WALKER
UNNO FACTORY RACING DH
Simon CHAPELET
Filippo MURACHELLI
Davide PALAZZARI
Veronika WIDMANN
YETI / FOX FACTORY RACE TEAM
Matilda MELTON
Richard RUDE JR
Tyler WAITE
Jonty WILLIAMSON
YT RD
Erik IRMISCH
Hannes LEHMANN
Matyáš POVOLNÝ
Tristan STADLBAUER
As the competition heats up, which team or rider are you most excited to watch in action this year? With so many talented athletes on the list, it’s bound to be a thrilling season! Feel free to share your thoughts below; who do you think will dominate the downhill scene in 2026?